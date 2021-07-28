Fashion
Mindy Kaling Masters Chic Dressing Between Seasons in navy blue floral dress and shiny Louboutin pumps
Mindy Kaling had just worn a super neat outfit which was also a lesson in dressing between seasons in New York.
the producer, actress and director visited town for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeve mini dress. The garment featured an A-line silhouette and three-quarter length sleeves in a chic navy hue. The dress was covered in oversized red, burgundy and yellow embroidered flower patches.
More New Shoes
The combination of longer sleeves with a shorter skirt made the outfit ideal for dressing in late summer and early fall when temperatures can fluctuate and versatile tones are essential. While the flower embroidery looked summery, its deeper tones were also quite appropriate for fall. Kaling accessorized with equally classic accessories: a gold Kallati Jewelry ring and ruby earrings from Anabela Chan. Her dress sells for $ 3,945 on BergdorfGoodman.com.
The Kalings floral dress has been paired with a pair of ultra-elegant Christian Louboutin pumps. The pointy toe style featured a metallic black and silver color scheme, along with heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Similar pairs have become a must-have for stars like Hailey Baldwin, Kate Beckinsale and Saweetie, due to their classic silhouette that adds instant sharpness to any look.
The pair of Kalings elegantly complemented the natural shine of her jewelry while letting the dress make the brightest statement. Although her shoes appear to be out of stock, a similar pair of Louboutins Pigalle Follies is selling for $ 745 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
When it comes to fashion, Kaling is colorful and bright. The creator of Never Have I Ever always changes his look, whether it’s on the red carpet or just dressing up at home. Her style also mixes affordable and high-end labels, making her a favorite on the celebrity style scene. For formal occasions, she has been spotted in bold, sparkling dresses by designers like Salvador Perez, Dolce and Gabbana, and Reem Acra. Outside of duty hours, the star can be seen in printed dresses and ensembles by Tory Burch, Norma Kamali, J.Crew, Alessandra Rich and more.
On the shoe front, Kalings’ preferences are equally varied and glamorous. the Desktop star can be seen in neutral and multi-colored sneakers from Kurt Geiger London, Hoka One and Converse. For more formal occasions, she always stands out with point-toe and platform sandals and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman, Stuart Weitzman, Sarah Flint and other top brands.
Embrace Kalings off-season chic in a pair of black point-toe pumps.
Courtesy of Zappos
To buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $ 140.
Courtesy of DSW
To buy: Jessica Simpson Haneh Pumps, $ 60 (was $ 89).
Courtesy of Zappos
To buy: Charles Pumps by Charles David Maxx, $ 67 (was $ 99).



