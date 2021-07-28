Toronto-style fashion and home decor tops Pinterest’s trending list for whatever reason





Pinterest and its seemingly endless wealth of content have, for more than a decade, inspired housewives, artisans, fashionistas, foodies and more, with millions of user-created vision boards constantly growing and changing. These boards can be for all kinds of things, including styling and home decor, which a UK-based financial comparison site decided to focus on to see what kind of aesthetic consumers are looking for when it comes to interior and fashion decoration. And, strangely enough, it seems that Toronto, the people who call it home and the spaces they live in all have a look that people all over the world aspire to. By examining 34,000 clothing and home style boards accessible to the public on Pinterest, argent.co.uk has found Toronto to be among the coolest and most iconic cities in the world for many. While LA was named the best city for both fashion and decor inspiration based on this crowdsourced data, Toronto also found itself surprisingly pretty high on both lists, beating venues. as prominent as Paris and Madrid make either list). When it comes to clothing, Toronto seems to be the fourth fanciest city of any city, with 787 Pinterest boards dedicated to the city’s only fashion (compared to 997 for LA), although those of us who live here may not imagine our city as having its own defined and coveted vibe. When it came to furnishings, people found Toronto’s interiors to be the third most inspiring of any city, with 646 boards dedicated to the city’s decorating trends (compared to 1000 cool for Los Angeles). As the firm notes, TO is currently “leading the way in bringing the wellness benefits of the great outdoors into our own homes, with many pins showing trends such as dark stained wood and biophilic wallpaper.” While exercise was more fun than anything official, it’s always nice to know that when people around the world think of Toronto, they think of fancy outfits and well-appointed interiors, and not only “COVID-19 containment capital of the world“and” mayor who smokes crack “.

