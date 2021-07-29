San Antonio teen arrested after Snapchat video shows her stealing dead man’s necklace





SAN ANTONIO, TX A San Antonio teenager was seen in a Snapchat video stealing the collar from a man’s body they found under a drainage ditch. According to KSAT, an arrest warrant affidavit says Bethany Martin, 17, and a friend discovered the man’s body near an intersection in southwest Bexar County on Monday morning. Investigators said the girls called a friend who arrived and called authorities. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that the man’s death was suicide. He was 25 years old. MPs received the images anonymously on Tuesday. One video showed Martin and his friend near the man’s body and another shows Martin removing a chain and locket from his neck, according to an arrest affidavit. Investigators from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office recognized the girls in the video as witnesses at the scene. In an interview with investigators, Martin said her friend liked the necklace and locket around the man’s neck. According to the affidavit, Martin said she removed the jewelry from the man’s body and removed the locket from the chain. Martin then gave the locket to his friend and threw the necklace in the grass. The friend is not listed in Bexar County Jail records and told MPs she recorded the incident on Snapchat. She said the locket “matched her style of dress.” She then began to put it on her own collar according to the affidavit. The girl then handed the locket to the authorities so that they could return it to the man’s closest relatives. Booking records show Martin was arrested on Tuesday and charged with theft from a human corpse or grave. Records show that her bail was set at $ 2,000 and that she has since been released from prison. LIKE 25 KXXV NEWS ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST STORIES FROM CENTRAL TEXAS!



