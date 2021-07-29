Listen: Your dress code at work may change after the pandemic. Here’s why.

The following is a transcript of Randol White’s story on post-pandemic dress codes, and a little bit about the history of fashion and dress requirements in the workplace.

Devin Yamanaka: Afternoon news anchor Randol White is joining us now. And Randol, I can’t help but notice you’re wearing a CapRadio polo shirt and jeans. But, before the pandemic, you usually wore a button down shirt with pants, a bit more formal, so what’s going on here?

Randol White: That’s right, Devin. I have gotten a little more casual with my work attire, but I always try to stay on the brand and in the CapRadio dress code. There have been so few of us in the building over the past 16 months that comfort has taken precedence over presentation, for sure.

Soothsayer: That explains the Aloha shirt this time around.

Randole: Yes, but like many other work sites, CapRadio is slowly bringing staff back to the station and therefore pre-pandemic office attire could return here as well as in so many other businesses and offices.

To get a feel for what people in the clothing industry see and expect, I contacted R. Douglas Clothier in downtown Sacramento.

This place sells high-end fitted suits and has built its reputation on politicians’ outfitting.

Store founder Ryan – the “A: in R. Douglas – says demand has definitely dropped during door-to-door orders, but that has changed a lot!

Ryan Douglas: I’m actually surprised at how quickly we picked up. We are busier than ever before, before the pandemic.

Chad Scott: So, Brian, I’m going to put you in the middle of that light gray square and just face the rearview mirror for me. And just stay well and relaxed. I’ll start with your shoulder slopes.

Randole: Stylist Chad Scott directs client Brian Holmes as he takes measurements.

Brian: I’m here to buy a costume because I’m getting married at the end of August.

Randole: Congratulations! Did you postpone the wedding because of COVID?

Brian: I did, yeah, we called off our wedding last summer, so yeah.

Randole: You see, business customers haven’t returned in large numbers yet, but people planning big social occasions, like weddings, have.

Ryan: Basically, for a year and a half or two, those who have not been able to celebrate this way can now share this experience.

Randole: And there’s another force that drives some of Ryan’s business: the modifications.

[Sound of sewing machine]

You see – and how to put it gently – people’s bodies have changed since the arrival of COVID-19. According to a UC San Francisco study, an average person gained about a pound and a half a month during the pandemic.

The sewing machine you hear is that of John Chang. He is the owner of Tailor John’s Cleaners in Elk Grove and is the go-to man for touch-ups at R. Douglas. Chang says that during home orders his activity was very slow, but now:

John Chang: I am always busy, always busy.

Randole: Still busy! And that will likely increase as more people transition from a remote work environment to a face-to-face work environment and need their old work clothes to adjust again.

Ryan Douglas says this change in body shape leads to new fashion expectations.

Before the pandemic, coveralls were mostly made of wool.

Ryan: Now you find active four way stretch suits that can fit a little different lifestyle, a little more comfort. Yeah, people are experimenting, uh, when maybe the formal two-piece suit was kind of a routine, now it’s more of a blazer and pants, not a tie.

Randole: And Devin, Ryan says he sees that in the financial and legal industries and even a little bit in the political arena.

Soothsayer: Does Ryan’s experience as a high-end fashion designer match what those in the general fashion industry see?

Randole: The quick answer is: yes. Take it from this woman.

Diane Marte: I am Diane Marte. I am the director of the fashion department at American River College.

Randole: Professor Marte echoed almost exactly what Ryan conveyed.

Diane: Everything is a little more comfortable. There is a lot of stretch in everything. It is less restrictive. We don’t see, like, woolen suits everywhere. We see synthetics, but synthetics that are breathable.

Randole: She calls this style “athleisure,” some of which can be very business-oriented. Think four-way stretch buttons, collared shirts, and yoga pants that look like pants.

Prof Marte says California is helping set the trend for this look nationwide and even more so at the production and supplier level.

Soothsayer: Are these styles for men and women?

Randole: Yes quite. And Devin, the professor, says that gender-neutral dress styles are also gaining ground.

Diane: It is actually a very exciting time. I’ve researched this and, you know, we have different populations, don’t we. So we have non-binary populations. And, there is an explosion of lines that are geared towards this specific market, which is great.

Randole: Devin, now’s a great time to talk about gender and dress codes, and how California law fits into all of that.

I spoke with employment lawyer Wendy Musell who says:

Wendy Mussell: Generally speaking, an employer may require dress codes. There are certain legal limitations regarding these areas.

Randole: For example, you cannot discriminate against a worker on the basis of a protected category, including sex or gender identity, race and religion. But if not, she says, the employer can set the rules.

Wendy: So if they say you are walking barefoot or wearing your Tevas or with socks on, they can still say “No, that’s forbidden,” as long as it applies to everyone the same.

Soothsayer: But that was not always the case. It wasn’t that long ago that an employer in California could require a woman to wear a dress to work, right?

Randole: That’s right, Devin – in our two lifetimes! Here’s what Wendy Musell had to say about it.

Wendy: Only in 1994 under Governor [Pete] Wilson was there a law that stated that women had the right to wear pants.

Randole: Devin, when you start removing layers of history regarding dress codes, you find that they have often been used as a tool to prevent marginalized groups from succeeding.

Richard Thompson Ford is a professor at Stanford Law School and author of the book Dress Codes: How the Laws of Fashion Made History.

In terms of what women were once required to wear, he says:

Richard Thompson Ford: I think it’s fair to say that it wasn’t just about regulating women’s sexuality and moral virtue, but it was also effectively a way to exclude women from traditionally jobs. male. The best paid jobs and closest to power.

Soothsayer: I guess it wasn’t just women. What did Professor Ford have to say about race and dress codes?

Randole: He says that for much of United States history, business attire has reflected the dress styles most suited to whites.

Richard: This is something that has a complex history in racial liberation struggles, but one of the places where it most clearly articulates is in the context of the “Black is Beautiful” movement where racial justice activists have taken part. made quite explicit the idea that, in order to truly liberate, one needed to free oneself from what would be described as Caucasian beauty standards or Caucasian professionalism standards and it can be argued that this preoccupation continues to animate certain conflicts around dress codes in the workplace today.

Randole: And, since he’s a law professor, he pointed out that last year, the Crown Act went into effect in California, which prohibits discrimination against employees over hairstyles, including braids, locks and twists.

Soothsayer: So, to wrap up, Randol, how are companies adjusting to the shift to more casual attire?

Randole: Well, I’ve reached out to some of the biggest employers in the area including Intel at Folsom. Spokeswoman Anna Ballard said the company does not have a formal dress code, but most employees use the casual standard.

Anne: This is how we dressed before the pandemic, and this is what we hope our employees will continue to wear when they return to the office.

Randole: And here at CapRadio, we have a dress code in the employee manual, but it’s being updated, so the jury is still out. And that could be the case with so many companies now.

Soothsayer: Randol White, thanks for including me in the conversation.

Randole: Always great to chat with you Devin.