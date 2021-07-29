Fashion Talks ‘The Runway’ show in Cleveland





Transplant to Toronto Aimon Ali saw the need to bring the Cleveland fashion community together in a whole new way.

CLEVELAND Fashion Talks and in Cleveland, conservation had been silent for too long. Then Aimon Ali |, a recent transplant from Toronto, is making a difference. “I was like, you know what, I’m going to do a fashion show,” Ali said in a recent interview with Sara Shookman of 3News ahead of this weekend’s premiere.Fashion conferences“track event. Ali has worked on similar haute couture events in Canada and was looking for the stage here, and unfortunately it ended up empty. RELATED: Boss Ladies of CLE: Gina Vernaci, CEO of Playhouse Square “Cleveland has a food scene. There is a big scene for drinking, partying and art, but I haven’t seen anything specific for fashion,” she recalls. Sensing the absence of a cohesive fashion community, Ali began to think about ways to bring together the talented designers, store owners and influencers she met. “There are great talented designers [here]”she said.” But how would we know if we don’t have a platform for them to present? So I really want it to be like a very local with a bit of international [flair]. “ So Ali got down to business – planning his first big show this weekend at Madison, featuring both emerging fashion designers and established local designers. The event will also offer networking, shopping and entertainment opportunities. Before the big show, Ali also held previews, where 3News met some of the participating designers. Many of them agreed that the pandemic had not been easy on the fashion industry. “I am really delighted to present again”, designer Victoria cohen tell us. Liv by Olivia Grandis Designer Olivia Grandis said she was “Definitely nervous. It’s a big deal, it’s my first fashion show. I’ve been in the fashion industry for a few years now, never draw for myself. -same.” The diversity of design is something Ali wants to highlight with his efforts. As a Muslim, Pakistani-born and raised in Canada, Aimon felt her own style stood out here in a way she had never experienced before. “I wanted it to be inclusive because it was something I struggled with when I first moved to Cleveland,” she explained. Jada Taylor, the designer behind Mixed mode, can identify themselves. “I feel like Mixd Fashion is really me and who I am. I’m a bit of the streets. I’m a bit of country too, and it’s also about diversity. It’s exciting to see people buy my clothes, ”she said. “This has always been my mantra and my ideal, and I am happy that now it is recognized more, as people speak out, discussions and conversations take place.” RELATED: Fierce Or Hot Mess? It’s time to revisit the fashion of Olympic teams This diversity helps the fashion world to develop. “It introduces people to a new narrative,” said designer Ashley Bohanon of Bohanon & Cie. “A new perspective. A different style. More creativity for sure.” The Saturday show is just the start for Ali, who is already imagining his next steps. “I just want us to host high fashion events in Cleveland and help build a stronger fashion community.” For more information on Fashion Talks – Click here. You can also find tickets for this weekend’s The Runway event here. Editor’s Note: The in-player video above is from a story posted on January 15, 2021.

