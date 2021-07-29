Charity and bridal salon team up for sartorial giveaway





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado Staff at bridal and formal wear retailer Something New appreciate the special moment for a bride to choose her wedding dress. That’s why they make a big announcement at the store and then clap and clap as she sees herself in the dress. “Any bride, anyone who comes really deserves the joy of a remarkable moment. So that’s our reason for being. We want to create moments of life here,” said Sophia Burgo, Head of Customer Service for Something New. . The retailer has partnered with Brides Across America to make the day even better Wednesday for around 30 to 40 women in the Pikes Peak area by giving them free wedding dresses. “We have wedding dresses that are donated all over the country and a few people here in Colorado Springs,” Burgo explained. “All military brides and first responders can choose one for free today.” Due to the risks they faced during the pandemic, the charity expanded its Operation Wedding Gown offering last year to include brides who work as frontline health workers. Burgo said they were determined to help women have a special experience. “They come in and one of our professionally trained stylists is going to do our hair from head to toe and make her feel the most beautiful, hopefully, of her whole life because it’s such a special day that she can. have, ”she said. noted. This is no small gift. The average price for a new wedding dress is around $ 2,000. Brides Across America raises funds year round for the event. The non-profit organization was founded in 2008 and works in conjunction with wedding salons and designers, such as Vera Wang, who has donated more than 27,000 wedding dresses and 27 weddings. Burgo said Something New is a company that values ​​giving back. They donate a portion of their profits to every dress they sell to Children’s Hospital Colorado and the Exodus Project, which helps fight human trafficking. “We donated some of our dresses to the event and the people here donated so that these brides can save on that, really, a big amount of money for their wedding and have that extra gift for them. “said Burgo. To participate in Operation Wedding Dress, a bride must be employed in one of the eligible occupations. To register and find out about future events, go to https://www.bridesacrossamerica.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koaa.com/news/covering-colorado/charity-and-bridal-salon-team-up-for-dress-giveaway The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos