ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man”: Check out Brad Paisley’s cover

In 2002 RCA released the compilation album Well-dressed men: a tribute to ZZ Top, a homage from across the country to the influential and enduring work of the Texan group. The 15 song collection included two generations of Williams (songs recorded by Hank Jr. and Hank III), Dwight Yoakam, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, and Brooks & Dunn, among others. The album’s title track was recorded by hot young Brad Paisley, who had released his number one single “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin ‘Song)” a few months earlier. Paisley’s nasty Telecaster licks added a bit of country to Billy F. Gibbons’ blues riffs, and he also contributed a 6-string bass part to the mix. Session pro Kevin Grantt has maintained the low end originally provided by ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill – who died at 72 on Wednesday – while country legends Ralph Stanley, Bill Anderson, John Conlee, Porter Wagoner, Mike Snider and George Jones added some ongoing commentary color to the track. The accompanying video for Paisley’s “Sharp Dressed Man” is a sight to behold. Paisley performs the song, while a glitzy fashion show of country dudes struts around. Tracy Byrd, Andy Griggs and the members of Lonestar – who have all contributed songs to Well dressed men – parading, just like Anderson, who shows up in a dazzling red Nudie-style jacket. ZZ Top members Gibbons, Hill, and Frank Beard also make appearances in the clip, seemingly blessing Paisley with the coveted keys to the band’s coveted Eliminator hot rod, which is conveniently parked outside the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. It’s a big fake though: Paisley watches the car speed up before climbing back into his aging truck. In May, Paisley reunited with the ZZ Top Gibbons at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, where guest musicians performed for the Top guitarist in a recorded tribute concert.

