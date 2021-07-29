A Guide to Dressing for the Senior Olympics





The AYF-YOARF Senior Olympic Games are back! After a scary labor day weekend Last year, communities can’t wait to go back to good old-school Providence Olympics, and they want the full experience: crowds, camaraderie, competition, kebab. But let me tell you something. I’m not going for any of that. I’ll go get the clothes. Yeah. This is what i miss about the senior olympics. I like to see what people are wearing. Let me set the scene. After a full day of athletics in the sun, hundreds of Armenians ranging from the literal newborn to my 90-year-old grandfather crowd into the same ballroom dressed in their best. I’m talking about a range of textures, fabrics, colors, trends, aesthetics, even dress codes. It’s a fashion lover’s dream. This past year has been truly fascinating in terms of trends and fashion, especially since most of us have been locked in our homes in our pajamas all day. Brands and fashion houses didn’t really have the opportunity to impress new trends or looks on us. Fashion, in turn, quickly transformed into a sort of rule-less entity, and that’s what I’m here for. But take this with a grain of salt, because when it comes to the Senior Olympics, there are still a few guidelines that I suggest you keep in mind. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Think of the weekend in progress. The dress code for each dance becomes more and more chic as the nights go by. Thursday you can go for something a little more casual consider hanging out in a hotel lobby and meeting your closest friends. You want to make sure that your arms are movable because you will be doing a lot of cuddling. While Sunday evening is your most formal evening. Again, you’ll probably be hugging a lot. You know what? Just make sure your arms are free throughout the weekend.

DON’T feel the need to buy something new. The past year has seen a major push for consumer responsibility and awareness, and with the fashion industry being a major contributor to global pollution, shoppers have changed the way they shop. Shop second-hand, check out sites like Poshmark or RealReal, swap your old looks with a friend, or just go shopping in your closet. You might find something that you can rework and dress up. Believe me, no one will remember repeated outfits. I promise.

Pay attention to the shoes. You can expect to jump straight from the long jump pit onto the dance floor, and this can seriously do quite a few on your feet. Make sure you pack a well-worn pair of shoes that are the right height and know you can wear comfortably through the night. The last thing you want is to miss Michigan hop because you can’t take that marble dance floor a second longer.

Don’t forget your sunscreen. I learned this the hard way, and after seeing a ton of really terrible tan lines on the dance floor, I know I’m not alone on this one. Protect your skin, people… if not for your health, at least for vanity!

Make sure your evening bags work for you. I like a good evening bag, but a major issue is the size. Before selecting this accessory, make sure it can contain the dance kit: your phone, your room key and your HyePass.

DO NOT wear large, thick rings. They hurt me when they held hands during the shoorch bar . Have compassion.



WEAR Something You Feel you You don’t have to be trendy or even fall victim to fast fashion. None of this matters at the Senior Olympics. Wear clothes that define you. You will be surrounded by people all weekend long who love you for you, so go for it. And either way, you’re having way too much fun to care what people think about your look.

Don’t forget to take pictures. One of the things I find so special about the Armenian community is that it is generational. So someday I’ll be sharing photos taken this year with my own children and grandchildren, just like I saw photos of my parents and grandparents at Seniors years ago. How special is that? Arev Dinkjian grew up in an Armenian family in Fort Lee, New Jersey. She has always been surrounded by art, coming from her musical father and grandfather, Ara and Onnik, or from her creative mother Margo. Arev attended Providence College from 2011 and obtained a degree in elementary and special education. She enjoys teaching language arts to her students and takes great pride in instilling an appreciation of literature in her classroom. Today, she remains very active in the Armenian community, as chairman of the NJ AYF Arsen “chapter, a member of both the Bergen County ARS and the Sts. Vartanantz Ladies Guild, and in many committees. AYF central summers at AYF Camp Haiastan, which she says remains her favorite subject for writing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://armenianweekly.com/2021/07/28/fashion-dos-and-donts-a-guide-for-dressing-at-senior-olympics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos