Retailers face more disruption from climate change





Variable weather conditions are affecting footfall, with retail destinations just one of many businesses impacted by severe climate change. During heavy rains, urban areas such as shopping streets see their number of visitors decrease, while shopping malls and shopping parks experience a potential increase. But only in the UK, what about the heat, rain, cold and disrupted weather conditions elsewhere in the world? Just last week, heavy rains in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands recorded the highest rainfall levels in July since records began in some areas. A recent study published in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change concludes that record weather events, whether catastrophic rains and flooding or a severe heat wave, will occur more frequently and with greater severity. in the years and decades to come. Convenience stores and brands with physical stores could be particularly affected. Large retailers, those with a global presence and large supply chains, can be part of the problem. Retail Wire said retailers have started to act with varying degrees of urgency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle the environmental impact of their operations, as well as that of suppliers. But it may be too little too late. During the recent heat wave that swept through the Pacific, Amazon gave its warehouse workers ice scarves so they could keep working during the heatwave. Some workers left early due to the pressure of working in unfavorable conditions. In 2014 John Lewis CEO Andy Street said: The weather had a bigger effect [on sales] than economic figures, we have always known. That year, John Lewis saw his fashion sales drop 13.1% and 6.9% over two weeks in mid-September, while sales at Marks & Spencer fell 5.3%. In the same season, Superdry adjusted its annual profit from 60 to 60 million pounds from a previous forecast of 69 to 73 million pounds after falling sales. Daily variations in weather may be easier to control for stores, but are still equally powerful drivers of consumer demand, supply availability and ultimately affect retailers’ profits depending on Weather Ads. To give an example, a seasonal temperature change of just 1 degree Celsius higher or lower than average typically causes a 1 percent fluctuation in sales. With the UK retail sector valued at around £ 300bn, that would equate to a gap of £ 3bn. A late start to winter is detrimental to many retailers, especially when the demand for outerwear collapses. Usually, the coat buying season begins in August and September. A late start to the winter season means delayed sales have retailers sitting on piles of unsold inventory as Christmas time approaches. This then delays the start of the new spring season, all compounded by a loss of margins and sales. When nature takes its toll in the retail sector The effect of climate change isn’t just about whether today is wet or dry, hot or cold, it’s about unusual and unpredictable times that could wreak havoc in retail. Article sources: weather announcements, nature, climate change, retail thread

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionunited.uk/news/retail/retailers-to-face-more-disruptions-due-to-climate-change/2021072856853 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos