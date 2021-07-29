Rowing-Croatia, New Zealand triumphs in men’s and women’s duos





Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Rowing – Men’s Duet – Medal Ceremony – Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan – July 29, 2021 Gold medalists Martin Sinkovic from Croatia and Valent Sinkovic from Croatia celebrate in their boat with their REUTERS medals / Piroschka Van De Wouw

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) – Powerful Croatian brothers Sinkovic topped the men’s duo and the unstoppable New Zealand crew triumphed in the women’s event as Olympic rowing continued on Thursday at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo. Martin Sinkovic and Valent Sinkovic, who won gold in the two-sculls in Rio and were world pairs champions in 2018 and 2019, almost immediately pulled away from the field to win in 6:15.29, 1.29 seconds ahead of Romania’s silver medalists, with Denmark taking bronze. After winning their semifinal on Wednesday in a world best time, Kiwis Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler again dazzled, overcoming a slow start and taking the lead shortly after halfway to win in 6: 50.19, with the Russian Olympic Committee team and Canada. take silver and bronze. Ireland delivered a courageous performance to win the men’s lightweight two-pair, as Rio silver medalist Paul ODonovan and teammate Fintan McCarthy parted ways with Germany before claiming the gold in 6: 06.43. Italy finished far third. Thursday’s medal races ended in spectacular fashion as Italy claimed a resounding victory in the dying moments of the lightweight women’s sculls ahead of France and the Netherlands. Great Britain missed the podium by a hundredth of a second. Tokyo Bay again brought blustery conditions and the heat continued to punish competitors, with temperatures hitting 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday morning as the sun broke through the early cloud cover. Reporting by Amy Tennery in Tokyo; Editing by Stephen Coates / Peter Rutherford Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

