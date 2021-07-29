The bizarre fashion Lady Gaga is back





Lady Gaga is back, folks. Unlike sex appeal, which Justin Timberlake tried to bring back unconvincingly even though he never left, weird Gaga fashion as we know and love it is back on the streets. That is, the kind of Lady Gaga who wears fetish nine-inch Pleaser heels for shopping and a real wedding dress during a heat wave. Her theatrical looks are a blessing on the timeline, a signal that (sorry, I have to say it!) Nature is healing and the cosmos is realigning itself into something approaching normal. Lady Gaga wears weird things, and we love her for it. After a stint in wearing rather traditional evening dresses (by Gagas standards, anyway), Mother Monster was spotted rushing into the aforementioned shoes for the second time this week. She paired it with a black knit mini dress with dramatic fluffy sleeves, a small purse, and the angular Gentle Monster sunglasses she’s loved since later. It’s a breath of fresh air to see Gaga take over the fashion reins from the abyss of Covid-19. We haven’t seen many more exaggerated Ms. Germanottas over the past 15 months. The main reason for this is, of course, the pandemic, everything was closed, everyone was wearing sweatpants, and in the face of so much collective trauma, fashion seemed like a luxury none of us could afford financially. or emotionally. But I would like to think that they were more conscientious now; we realized that fashion is not a frivolous escape fantasy, it is a necessary part of how we relate to each other as human beings. There are so many cultural codes in the way we dress, it’s a form of non-verbal communication that tells the world about our values ​​and identities; the fact that this communication has effectively been cut off over the past 1.5 years has only made us realize how badly we need it. And damn it, Gaga is here to amplify that message with pink strawberries. Dress up, express yourself, live your most camped fashion life. Gaga has also been busy working on Gucci House. In the film, she plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of titular patriarch Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and people, if you don’t know their story, buckle up when the film drops. I urge you not to google the story to see how it ends, because it’s so wild and outrageous you’ll want to be surprised at the theater. Gaga spent several weeks filming the film, giving us the most public style visibility since the start of the pandemic, but since she doesn’t play any shows or promote any new music, she doesn’t. didn’t need to wear a signature look with a capital L. The last serious look she wore dates back to January when President Bidens was inaugurated. As is customary, a notable voice interprets the national anthem; she joined a long list of talents who sang the star-spangled banner at inaugurations, including Beyonc, Marilyn Horne and Ethel Ennis. It’s a notoriously difficult song to sing, but Gaga made it sound effortless even though she was wearing a dramatic Schiaparelli dress. The low-waisted skirt unfurled in a red curtain, while a giant gold bird-shaped brooch was pinned to the bodice. Her look was both ceremonial, as for the event, but with a unique Gaga touch that we all love to see. Hopefully, the waning pandemic brings us more quirky Gaga looks served on a platter of fetish shoes. Photo: RCF / MEGA / GC Images.

