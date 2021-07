I’m a Cool Mom: TooD Founder Shari Siadat on Unibrows, Vintage Slip-on Dresses and Feeling Sexy

Did your mom teach you any lessons about being a mom? My mother came to this country at the age of 20 and had me at 22. So she was in college, really a child with a child. While I think the only thing my mom ever gave us was unconditional love. I had no limits growing up. I watched Dynasty when I was three and drank Coca-Cola until I was 18, and I didn’t have the structure of what we define as good motherhood in today’s modern age. At the same time, my mother always made sure that she was very conscientious. She cooked and cleaned and she was a very traditional Persian housewife. I think her mothering taught me the importance of stability. I think kids want to be loved and they want to feel safe and they want to feel seen. How do you dress your children? Scarletts really vintage. She has a very old soul, like super high waisted jeans, vintage tees, hoodies, oversized hoodies. Jemima [Kirke] buys her clothes and sends them to her. [Ed note: at this point, Savannah weighed in by saying, I like shirts, shorts, pants.] Celine is Leo and she really likes being a little more over the top. They all have their own eclectic style. Photo: Courtesy of Shari Siadat Do you have a life-saving mom tool? Egyptian magic. Whether it’s a scratch on my leg, an insect bite on the arm, or a rash from dry skin, slipping a dab of Egyptian magic ointment on my daughters minimizes the whining. What are the misconceptions about motherhood and style? While we see a tendency to disrupt the way we perceive roles and what they look like, on the whole we are still biased and conditioned to think that motherhood equates to mumus, zero sex appeal and loss. personal style. For me, I’ve never felt sexier and more free to experiment with and use fashion as a mechanism for self-exploration and discovery than after becoming a mother. Photo: Courtesy of Shari Siadat What are the pieces that you have abandoned? To be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever given away a lot of my clothes because I believe you never know when it will come back in fashion or how I’m going to reinvent this piece or repurpose this fabric to create a new look. Clothing for me is only a material and a textile to adorn me. What are you wearing now? Vintage bikinis, jumpsuits, tank tops and slip dresses.

