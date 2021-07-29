Clothing thieves plead guilty and receive 6 months in prison | New





NEWBURYPORT Two Haverhill men accused of stealing more than $ 1,600 worth of clothing from Marshalls in April pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft and conspiracy charges in Newburyport District Court and were sentenced to six months in prison. Peter Beebe, 29, of South Porter Street and Dennis B. Curley, 31, of How Street, each received 91 days credit for time already served. On April 28 at around 4:40 p.m., witnesses called police after seeing two Marshalls employees chasing two men carrying garbage bags out of the store, located inside Market Basket Plaza. Curley and Beebie ran to the old Kmart store in the adjacent Port Plaza, where they dropped off their bags. They then ran behind the store, according to Newburyport Police Officer Michael Wilicoski’s report. “Dispatcher Plouff called Marshalls and spoke with an employee and manager who confirmed that two men wearing masks entered the store and filled large garbage bags with stolen clothes,” Wilichoski wrote in his report. By the time Wilichoski arrived at Kmart, a transit bus had pulled up in front of the old store. The officer went inside and spotted two men who match the descriptions given to Plouff. “They had two large, full trash bags in front of them. I noticed the bags were full of clothes with Marshall price tags and hangers still attached,” Wilichoski wrote in his report. After Wilichoski, with the help of cops James Allen and Shawn Eaton, arrested the two men, he went to Marshalls to speak to the employees. An official told her that she confronted Curley and Beebie as they were removing the clothes from the shelves and stuffing them into the trash bags. The manager then said they were heading for the exit, according to his report. Dave Rogers is a writer for the Daily News in Newburyport. Email him at: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ drogers41008.

