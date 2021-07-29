Go green with fashion’s favorite color

Fashion’s favorite color family? Earth tones. It seems the months spent mostly indoors over the past year or more have sparked a penchant for clothes in colorful hues reminiscent of Mother Nature.

Although there are always bright and mood-enhancing colors in mode at all times, the colors chosen for 2021 are also symbolic. gravitated to hues that most faithfully reflect the great outdoors, like the deep rusts, shadows and oranges of a sunset over the Grand Canyon.

But one color reigns more than ever: green. I picked up clothes in all shades of green, from mint and sage to Kelly and evergreen. And it is not a surprise, among all the colors of the spectrum, it is the green which evokes the nature the most.

While nature has always inspired designers, this feeling is even truer as we navigate reemergence. Wearing green is the closest thing to forest bath no matter where the day takes you.

Many designers have introduced greens into their collections, such as the Kelly green range of accessories from Bottega Venetas, the muted sage green sweaters by Jacquemuss and the pretty Paris Georgias pistachio silk long skirt.

So, if we were to name it as the Color of Reemergence, it looks like a tangible expression of our hopeful minds as we step out into the world and reconnect with our friends and loved ones. Here, buy the best clothes in green hues on the market.