Shop the best women’s fashion finds from the Nordstroms Anniversary Sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers that we love. If you like them too and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Now until August 8, buyers can save big on fashionable finds during Nordstroms Anniversary Sale. From discounts hand bags and The shoes To Clothes, there are plenty of great deals and you can get some for under $ 100.

And while some items are already selling on the first day of the sale (one of the biggest retailers of the year, for the record), there is still plenty of good bargains to be had. Whether you need some fall wardrobe staples like jeans and jackets or have been meaning to improve your shoe set, you can probably find everything on your wish list for less.

Shop below for 11 must-have fashion finds for women that are all largely discounted.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy now

Everyone has a black leather jacket, so make room in your wardrobe for a brown version! This Lévis dark caramel pattern is super versatile and a total steal, now for just $ 75.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy now

Is there anything else classic and timeless than a small black bag? No! This Coach bag features a padlock closure, tri-fold interior and chain shoulder strap.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy now

A nice pair of black jeans can take you from day to night in a flash. This stylish pair of Hudson Jeans fits true to size, is machine washable and features a raw hem at the ankles.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy now

These Caslon boots will keep your feet dry and comfortable all winter long. You can also hang them in a beautiful burgundy shade.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy now

Perfect for wearing on its own or layering with tank tops or under jackets, don’t be surprised if you find yourself looking for this balloon sleeve sweater the whole season.

The story continues

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy now

This bra has a massive fan base for a reason. [Editors note: I have this Natori bra and seriously want it in every color it comes in. The fit, material and shape are truly perfect.]

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy now

According to its product description, this running shoe relies on elastic and responsive Boost cushioning that propels you comfortably through sprints and kilometers.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy now

Add these joggers to your sportswear wardrobe and thank you later! These cute and comfortable Zella pants are three colors and sizes XS-XXL.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy now

This durable nylon tote is perfect for the office or for traveling. This TUMI model features a zipped top, two carrying handles and a pocket on the back so that it can be easily slipped over the top of your wheeled luggage.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy now

Available in sizes 5-12 and five fall shades, these suede ankle boots by Marc Fisher are a fall staple. This shoe fits true to size and has a 3 1/4 inch heel.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy now

These squared shades are ideal to wear all year round. They offer 100% UV protection and have gradient polycarbonate lenses.

If you liked this story, Check out the best deals on men’s footwear at Nordstroms Anniversary Sale.

More from In The Know:

Nordstroms Anniversary Sale is finally live Here’s what’s worth buying

8 of the best beauty deals you’ll find in Nordstroms’ anniversary sale

9 stylish handbags to hang during the Nordstrom anniversary sale

Amazon makes the perfect nude tank tops, and they cost less than $ 9!

The post office Shop the best women’s fashion finds from the Nordstroms Anniversary Sale appeared first on Aware.