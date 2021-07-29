Fashion
Who What Wear launches its first fashion brand DTC
Who What Wear has long been known as a place to read about fashion trends. But now editor-in-chief Kat Collings wants the company to set fashion trends as well.
On August 5, the company will launch Who What Wear Collection, a new DTC fashion brand with Collings as creative director and Brianna Mobrem, president of parent company Clique Brands, as president. The brand will work on quarterly collections, published in three monthly drops. The first collection, available on the Who What Wear website, will have 27 pieces with prices starting at $ 55. Who What Wear has already launched clothing lines with partners like Target since 2015, but this will be their first entirely in-house solo effort. The first batch of products was made in the United States, mainly Los Angeles and China, but future batches could be made elsewhere.
According to Collings, the low price was an important part of the brand’s design.
Its middle market, Collings said. We call it trendy classics. There’s a nod and familiarity with what’s going on in trends, but it also has a timeless quality. We know what our customers want and have tried to price it accordingly.
Collings said she uses Who What Wears editors to track trends as a jumping off point for designs. She said knowing her teams about what are the hottest trends and what will last has been crucial. For example, the first collection contains several pleated pieces, a material that the editors of Who What Wear have identified as a potential trend.
Monthly drops will allow Who What Wear to stay as close as possible to these trends as they arise, especially as quantities will remain low, meaning production can be done faster. The team designs nine months in advance – they are currently working in spring 2022 – but will continue to adjust collections to match trends until two or three months before launch.
Constantly working on at least three collections, Mobrem said. We see this brand as a sort of startup within the larger company. We have a small, dedicated team working there and we can leverage the expertise from the media side of the business.
Who What Wear Collection is one of the many media companies that cover fashion and specialize in the manufacture and sale of its own fashion products. Others that have done so include Highsnobiety, with its online store that includes a combination of the latest athletic and streetwear shoes from other brands as well as products designed in-house by the Highsnobiety brand. Notably, Clique Brands already incubated its first line of beauty products, called Versed, in 2018. It was based on beauty data pulled from its websites. Versed increased its revenue by 200% in 2020, Glossy reported in February.
And publishers themselves are increasingly making the transition from fashion cover to work in fashion. Jian DeLeon, former editorial director of Highsnobiety, joined Nordstrom as director of menswear last summer.
The influence that media companies have on readers can translate into bringing customers to a brand. According to Who What Wear, readership has grown 117% in the past year and sales driven by its editorial content (via affiliate links) have increased 230%. Mobrem said she hopes to translate loyal readership into loyal customers by marketing to existing readers directly through social media, emails and the website.
We have a clear vision of who we want to reach, said Mobrem. We have a global audience of 20 million women and we were in constant contact with them directly through surveys and indirectly through affiliate data. We understand what she wants, which is contemporary designs at a mid-price point. This is the plan.
Sources
2/ https://www.glossy.co/fashion/who-what-wear-launches-its-first-dtc-fashion-brand/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]