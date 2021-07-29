Who What Wear launches its first fashion brand DTC

Who What Wear has long been known as a place to read about fashion trends. But now editor-in-chief Kat Collings wants the company to set fashion trends as well.

On August 5, the company will launch Who What Wear Collection, a new DTC fashion brand with Collings as creative director and Brianna Mobrem, president of parent company Clique Brands, as president. The brand will work on quarterly collections, published in three monthly drops. The first collection, available on the Who What Wear website, will have 27 pieces with prices starting at $ 55. Who What Wear has already launched clothing lines with partners like Target since 2015, but this will be their first entirely in-house solo effort. The first batch of products was made in the United States, mainly Los Angeles and China, but future batches could be made elsewhere.

According to Collings, the low price was an important part of the brand’s design.

Its middle market, Collings said. We call it trendy classics. There’s a nod and familiarity with what’s going on in trends, but it also has a timeless quality. We know what our customers want and have tried to price it accordingly.

Collings said she uses Who What Wears editors to track trends as a jumping off point for designs. She said knowing her teams about what are the hottest trends and what will last has been crucial. For example, the first collection contains several pleated pieces, a material that the editors of Who What Wear have identified as a potential trend.

Monthly drops will allow Who What Wear to stay as close as possible to these trends as they arise, especially as quantities will remain low, meaning production can be done faster. The team designs nine months in advance – they are currently working in spring 2022 – but will continue to adjust collections to match trends until two or three months before launch.

Constantly working on at least three collections, Mobrem said. We see this brand as a sort of startup within the larger company. We have a small, dedicated team working there and we can leverage the expertise from the media side of the business.

Who What Wear Collection is one of the many media companies that cover fashion and specialize in the manufacture and sale of its own fashion products. Others that have done so include Highsnobiety, with its online store that includes a combination of the latest athletic and streetwear shoes from other brands as well as products designed in-house by the Highsnobiety brand. Notably, Clique Brands already incubated its first line of beauty products, called Versed, in 2018. It was based on beauty data pulled from its websites. Versed increased its revenue by 200% in 2020, Glossy reported in February.

And publishers themselves are increasingly making the transition from fashion cover to work in fashion. Jian DeLeon, former editorial director of Highsnobiety, joined Nordstrom as director of menswear last summer.

The influence that media companies have on readers can translate into bringing customers to a brand. According to Who What Wear, readership has grown 117% in the past year and sales driven by its editorial content (via affiliate links) have increased 230%. Mobrem said she hopes to translate loyal readership into loyal customers by marketing to existing readers directly through social media, emails and the website.

We have a clear vision of who we want to reach, said Mobrem. We have a global audience of 20 million women and we were in constant contact with them directly through surveys and indirectly through affiliate data. We understand what she wants, which is contemporary designs at a mid-price point. This is the plan.