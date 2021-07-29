Olympic Uniforms: Should We Expect Female Athletes To Wear Bikinis?

When the bikini was introduced to Paris in 1946, the swimsuit was considered so outrageous that the designer couldn’t find a model who would wear it.

Instead, he hired a strip dancer from a casino for the bikini debut.

Seventy-five years later, the style is ubiquitous on beaches and swimming pools around the world, and has also become a uniform in athletic competitions, including beach volleyball and handball. Long-distance runners also compete in bikini-style briefs.

But some athletes are pushing back bikini and other telltale competitive outfits in efforts that have been called groundbreaking. While their efforts are, in part, a response to the increased awareness of the objectification of women’s bodies and the sexual misconduct exhibited in the #MeToo movement, they are also benefiting from a growing push for the athlete agency. during their career.

The Norwegian women’s beach handball team recently defied the rules of its governing body by showing up to a competition in shorts. Although the men’s teams are allowed to wear shorts, the women’s team was fined 1,500 euros for breaking the rules of the International Handball Association, which stipulate that women must wear stylish stockings. bikini with a cut close to the body and cut at an angle up to the top of the leg.

The Norwegian women’s beach handball team are pictured wearing shorts rather than bikini bottoms, which have earned them a fine from the European Handball Federation. Norwegian Handball Federation

Likewise, three German gymnasts recently competed in uniforms that covered their legs, claiming the traditional leotard sexualized the sport.

Women have been applauded around the world for drawing attention to a double standard that exists in many sports, where women are expected to show off more of their bodies than men, even as they battle sexual harassment in their private life and at work. Pop singer Pink even offered to pay the fines imposed on Norwegian handball players, Tweeter Yours, ladies.

In the century-old debate about what athletes should wear, have we finally hit the bikini bottom? Here’s what the history of women’s sportswear suggests and why the founder of a women’s sportswear company says we should think of uniforms as equipment rather than clothing.

A biblical millstone?

In his scholar paper Girls Who Ignite Dangerous Passions: Women and the Bath From 1900 to 1939, British historian Catherine Horwood examined the challenges women faced at the turn of the 20th century when it came to swimming in public.

Men and women then swam and bathed separately, and many women and children could not even swim, hampered in part by the swimsuits of the time, which added weight to the swimmer, sometimes dangerously. In one of the most catastrophic boating accidents in American history, more than 1,000 people died in 1904 when the PS Slocum caught fire and sank in the East River in New York. Most of the dead were women and children who could not swim, leading the public to demand more swimming instructions for women.

Around the same time, an Australian swimmer named Annette Kellerman was advocating modernized attire for female swimmers. Swimsuits back then were mostly nautical-themed dresses, with slacks and skirts covering women’s legs. A one-piece bathing suit which Kellerman popularized was seen as both scandalous and revolutionary (although her story of being pulled over at a Boston beach for indecency has never been confirmed and is now considered false).

The Kellerman suit, which was similar to men’s swimwear at the time, was form-fitting, exposed the arms and a large part of the leg. In his 1918 book How to swim, Kellerman explained why: Water is 700 times heavier than air, and trying to drag loose cloth clothes of all kinds in the water is like having the Bible millstone around your neck.

The same could be said of many other types of sports activities including track and field competitions, handball, and beach volleyball. This is why, as quickly as cultural mores allowed, sportswear became more and more light and tight.

Ariane Machin, a sports psychologist at North Carolina State University and a former college athlete, said she vividly remembers when, in high school around 1994, her volleyball team went from being loose shorts to spandex shorts. She remembers laughing about it at the time, saying, Whoa, that’s wild.

Then in college, their cross country team was told that female runners would wear bikini bottoms instead of athletic shorts. She is not sure who made the decision or why, and said some of the runners had left their sweatpants on until the time of the competition. But if the goal was to improve performance, the change didn’t work, at least not for Machin.

I had my best times in loose shorts, she said.

Respect for the game

Strangely, even as the bikini has made inroads into other sports, competitive swimmers have stuck with the one-piece swimsuit, which has rarely been controversial except for its length and material. Full-body polyurethane swimsuits have been banned from international competitions because they are believed to give swimmers who wear them an unfair advantage, Morgan Brinlee reported in turmoil.

Another controversy over competitive dress has more to do with propriety and deviations from standards, particularly in tennis. In 1949, Gertrude Moran was accused of bringing vulgarity and sin into tennis when she wore a dress at Wimbledon that revealed lacy shorts underneath as she ran. The resulting publicity filled the stands, according to Douglas Perry, writing for the Oregonian. Moran has been nicknamed Gorgeous Gussie and has become more famous for his style than for his considerable athletic ability.

Gertrude Augusta Moran of Santa Monica, Calif., Crosses the court in her singles match against Betty Wilford, at Wimbledon, London, on June 22, 1949. Moran won the match 6-1, 6-4. Robert Rider-Rider, Associated Press

But it’s not just bare skin that is causing controversy. More recently, another American tennis star, Serena Williams, came under fire for wearing a tight, long catsuit at the 2018 French Open, which led to the French Tennis Association banning the look. We must respect the game and the place, president of the Bernard Giudicelli association noted.

Three months later, at the US Open, Williams competed in a one-sleeve leotard, a black tulle tutu and fishnet tights.

No sport, it seems, escapes the debate over what a uniform should cover or reveal soft ball, with the shorts versus pants debate, wrestling, where critics say the traditional fitted jersey has discouraged teens from playing the sport. (Looser clothing was considered a safety hazard for wrestlers, although a rule change in 2017 allowed high school wrestlers to wear two-piece uniforms.)

But Missy Park, founder and CEO of Title nine, a women’s sportswear company, said no debate would be needed if more designers and governing bodies saw sportswear as a form of equipment and not as a fad.

If you dive on the sand or on the gym floor, you’re going to get floor burns, rashes, whatever, if you’re wearing a bikini. It’s just not functional. More than saying what they shouldn’t be, let’s say what those uniforms should be. Park said Title Nine customers buy sports bras to perform a certain function, as all sportswear should.

We don’t need to have a discussion about whether it’s sexy or not. We just need daddy’s gummy stuff to walk.

It’s not OK with me

The athlete protests come as Olympic officials pledge to present gender-fair and equitable programming that does not focus on athletes’ appearances, clothing or body parts, according to the New York Post.

You will not see in our coverage some of the things that we have seen in the past, with details and close-ups of parts of the body, said Yiannis Exarchos, managing director of Olympic Broadcasting Services earlier this week. What we can do is make sure our blanket doesn’t highlight or feature in a special way what people are wearing.

What happens now with athletes and outfits, however, is not so much a matter of cultural mores, but of athlete agency, said Elizabeth Daniels, associate professor at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.

From the recent NCAA change that allows college athletes to make money, to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles applauded for retiring from competition for her sanity, athletes have more control over their careers and their bodies than in decades past, when they were controlled by their coaches and organizations, Daniels said. The rejection of prescribed uniforms is one of them.

I don’t know who makes these decisions about the uniforms. From my perspective, the participation of the athletes in the decision-making would be really reasonable, and I suspect they are not involved, she said.

We are at a time when athletes speak out and defend themselves, telling the world what they need. This could be another opportunity for sports federations to incorporate more athlete voices, to look at some of those policies that have persisted for quite some time without scrutiny, and to make some changes in light of the social changes we are seeing. have observed in recent years.

She noted the difference between Biles ‘withdrawal from competition this week and Kerri Strugs’ painful performance in Atlanta in 1996. (Strug, then 18, had to be carried to the podium by his coach.)

It is a unique moment where we see athletes speak out on important issues. The uniform thing is, in some ways, mundane, but it really is an athlete agency issue, athletes may say that’s not right for me.

Likewise, Park with Title Nine said people are newly aware of the double standard in the remuneration of female athletes, in addition to the clothes they wear. (Title Nine announced this week that the company is make a donation $ 1 million to help close the pay gap between the United States women’s soccer team and the men’s team.)

Fashion can come and go, but sport (clothing) should be function-based, Park said. I don’t know what the function of wearing small bikini bottoms is if you are the Norwegian handball team. And if you think that women who play the exact same sport as men need different uniforms, they were headed in the wrong direction.