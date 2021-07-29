Pizza Hut goes trendy with a $ 100 tracksuit and pizza necklace





The mega chain Pizza Hut, based north of Dallas in Plano, is getting into the merchandising game with its very first streetwear collection that includes both clothing and accessories in the brand’s red and white color scheme. The company even has a name for the line: Pizza Hut Tastewear, which is a registered trademark, a good idea because who wouldn’t want to rip it off? One version says it’s the first drop of the new PizzaHutShop.com(“drop” being a word you should use when throwing restaurant themed clothes). The line consists of sizzling streetwear items like tracksuits and slides, with a design inspired by Pizza Hut’s red roof, checkered tablecloths and Tiffany-style lamps. So in other words, they get klassy rather than kitschy at pizza snuggies. They rate the collection as surely smart, as do the descriptions of the style items that follow, along with their somewhat telling prices: The Tracksuit: “The real resistance pizza. Just as crispy as the Original Pan pizza, strutting around in this tracksuit will make you feel like a million pepperoni.” ($ 100)

ThePizza Slides: “These slides are comfortable enough to pair with your favorite pajamas and stylish enough to wear on a picnic in the park. “($ 25)

ThePizza Chain: With a golden crust and jeweled pepperoni, “this swingin slice lets you keep your favorite food close to your heart at all times.” “($ 20)

The Tiffany Lamp T-Shirt: “Inspired by the lamp that lit so many family dinners and youth sports team parties, this classic tee is practically begging for pizza sauce to be spilled on it.” ($ 16)

The Red Cups: “If you know, you know. The famous cups that forever changed your childhood inspired this new set of four for a sip of nostalgia. ($ 10) The pizza necklace seems to be the go-to, something you can wear the night before your Whataburger running shoes and the day after your Oversized Scrunchie Dunkin ‘. The Pizza Hut Tastewear collection marks the first of many Hut Shop drops offered exclusively through the new PizzaHutShop.com website. “We’re thrilled to give our biggest fans a chance to show their love of pizza through fun and on-trend streetwear-inspired pieces that are still classically Pizza Hut,” said Lindsay Morgan, Marketing Director of Pizza Hut. “From the jeweled pepperoni chain to classic red mugs, our team has carefully crafted the details to give fans across the country a new way to show their love of Pizza Hut.”

