TOKYO Even before Justin Thomas prepared his first shot Thursday at Kasumigaseki Country Club, he had already decided to play golf at the Olympics.

It’s the coolest thing I’ve ever been in, said the 28-year-old Louisville native on the eve of the second round of golf since returning to the 2016 Olympics. Go to the village and visit the American building. It’s so hard to explain. It’s incredible.

Maybe it’s just because being an Olympic athlete you are known as the best athlete in the world. This is something golf is not always tied to. Maybe it’s just the team camaraderie, seeing all the countries together, especially at a time when that doesn’t seem like what’s going on. It brings people together and brings a common goal, to encourage your team. It’s something so cool about sports and another reason that makes the Olympics so special.

Thomas is No. 4 in the world with a players’ championship victory in May that helped him make it to the tough-to-make US Olympic team. The other Americans in the 60-man peloton are world No.3 Collin Morikawa, No.5 Xander Sc Chaudele and No.12 Patrick Reed (replacing No.6 Bryson DeChambeau, absent due to a positive COVID test) .

In majors this year, Thomas finished 19th at the US Open, 21st at the Masters, 40th at the recent British Open and 82nd at the PGA Championship. So even given his high ranking, Thomas has ample opportunity to reserve his 2017 PGA Championship title with an Olympic medal on the coat of career achievement.