13 Going On 30 dress goes viral, costs just $ 20 on Amazon
Watch out, millennials. This story might make you feel a little, well, old woman. The classic romantic comedy of 2004 13 In progress 30 is back in the news thanks to a replication of the famous dress from the movie. In fact, the 13 In progress 30 the dress blows up Amazon right now because it costs less than $ 20. Of course, this is not the original Versace dress from the movie. You can’t buy that one. This is a wholesale version sold by a few online sellers. Don’t worry, we found one on Prime.
First of all, a little story. Back in November 2020, the Australian brand Nateski the label handmade reproduction of the dress for halloween. We have to give props to the designer. The details are perfect. This is most likely when the wholesale brands started to reproduce their own versions. A lot of them are super cute.
Backless Bodycon Mini Dress $ 19.99
Women’s Vintage Print Semi-Sheer Sheath $ 19.99
Everyone on TikTok even actress Christa B. Allen wear it. She played young Jenna in the movie, the 13-year-old version of Jennifer Garners’ character. Allen is in fact almost 30 years old now! She looks so cute in the dress she bought too on Amazon.
Allen noticed that other people online were wearing the dress, far too young to even remember the movie. (If that’s you, go watch it STAT.) It even makes the actor feel like he’s old! So it’s not just us.
Hundreds of them were seen on TikTok and Instagram wearing the IRL dress and looking adorable while doing it. But it can also be a lot of fun Halloween costume, completed by the Polar dance, of course. Head to to Amazon to catch it before TikTok sells it.
