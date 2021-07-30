Fashion
7 summer dress trends you need to know
We are in the height of summer and fall is already upon us. But there is a summer dress trend that looks like it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. This trend is long dresses for women with unusual styles, patterns and embellishments. Yes, the maxi dress has been popular for quite some time now. But this summer, fashion trends are riskier and more unique than ever.
Before you put away your summer dresses in the hopes of a cooler fall, take a look at these summer dress trends that might make you want to keep wearing that favorite maxi dress.
1. Maximumist dresses
For many years, most clothing trends involved neutral colors and color blocks. More and more bold colors and patterns started to emerge, and now maximalist designs are all the rage. Maximumist dresses embrace bold colors and prints, loose skirts and bold statements. It’s not uncommon to see maximalist dresses adorned with bold floral prints, tropical patterns, or tie-dye.
2. The slip dress
The slip-on dress made a comeback in 2021. Slip-on maxi dresses are easy, soft, and can go from day to night with the right accessories. These dresses are ideal for summer because the fabric is light and airy.
3. Fashion renaissance dresses
It’s no secret that the fits and fabrics of the ’60s and’ 70s are making a comeback. Maxi dresses this summer often have more boxy silhouettes and are made from fabrics and patterns that pay homage to the disco era. Cashmere, plaid and denim are three trendy fabrics at the moment.
4. Bodycon dresses
As more people leave their homes protected from pandemics, women around the world are looking for the perfect outfit to signal their return to society. Bodycon dresses are more and more popular. Bodycon dresses are meant to be seen. They hug your body in the right places, showcasing your strengths and diverting attention from areas you want to minimize.
5. The basic raised dress
Basic dresses are those basic wardrobe pieces that are simple (almost too simple), but you can wear them with almost any accessory or shoe without a problem. One of the hottest trends this summer is the raised versions of these basic dresses. Simple styles like a tank dress or strapless maxi can have a cutout or embellishment that is unique and really catches the eye.
6. Mesh dresses
Mesh dresses are no longer a trend that only applies to lingerie or club wear. Now, mesh dresses are a huge trend, and there are a growing number of fabric and style choices. With the right bra and the right panties or shorts underneath, a mesh dress can really turn heads without giving off that over-the-top vibe that can attract the wrong kind of attention.
7. Princess dresses
Princesscore is a now popular term to describe the romantic style of dresses that are making headlines this summer. Frilly, voluminous and often with puffed sleeves, these dresses look like something straight out of a storybook. The trend is more and more popular and you can find a variety of styles of maxi and mini dresses.
Are you ready to try these trends?
The long dress has been a staple of the wardrobe for several years. Now with these new trends you can try new ways to wear your favorite maxi dresses, or add new ones long dresses to your wardrobe. Don’t be afraid to try out new trends and turn the heat up in this summer wardrobe.
