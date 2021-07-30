Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley





One of the best things about the NBA Draft, besides seeing lifelong dreams come true, is fashion. We didn’t see much last year with the virtual draft, but the return of the in-person draft also means the return of one of the craziest fashion shows you’ll see in the sport. This year did not disappoint. We had shiny blazers, giant watches, bell bottoms and more. The No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham decided to go for an all-black suit and shirt, but it’s certainly not boring. The shirt has a satin stripe and his shoes are studded Louboutins. Jalen Green showed up in a gray suit with silver stripes and a white lace shirt. Oh, what about the pants? These are bell bottoms. Jalen Green (G League Ignite) arrives on the red carpet ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. (Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports) The Evan Mobley 7ft top rocked a gorgeous seafoam green suit and a pair of bold black and white moccasins. He probably had it custom made, as it is quite difficult to find a seafoam green suit that would fit a 7ft tall man. It’s hard to find a suit of any color that would suit a 7 foot tall man. Evan Mobley arrives on the red carpet ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. (Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports) Scottie Barnes opted for a clean all-white outfit with a turtleneck and a flower patterned blazer. Barnes also had a huge, jeweled flower pin on his lapel, which felt heavy enough to start sliding the fabric off his blazer. Scottie Barnes arrives on the red carpet ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. (Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports) Jalen Suggs has not been quiet. Gonzaga’s March Madness hero would dare nothing less than an eye-catching wonder. Suggs wore a shimmering all-silver suit and an amazing watch. Jalen Suggs poses for photos on the red carpet during the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes / Getty Images) Jonathan Kuminga went with a bold orange suit. Looks like the blazer is badly buttoned, but it’s actually intentional. Kuminga didn’t just go for a bold color, he decided to wear a bold asymmetrical blazer. Chris Duarte went with a burgundy suit and dressed his adorable son in the same. Unfortunately, the little guy didn’t seem too happy with his outfit. Honorable mention goes to Ziaire Williams’ father, who showed up with an amazing hat and knee-length coat. Soak up that spotlight, dad. It’s also your night! The story continues More from Yahoo Sports:

