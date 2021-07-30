Neiman Marcus Styles four first-round picks in 2021 NBA Draft – WWD

The 2021 NBA Draft begins tonight, just days after the end of the 2020-2021 NBA season which began and ended later than in previous years due to COVID-19.

As in the past, professional and college basketball fans will tune in to watch their favorite teams pick the next NBA stars, like Jalen Green and Evan Mobley, and of course to see what the rookies are wearing. The draft has since become a fad in recent years, and this year Neiman Marcus has been a part of the outfitter.

The luxury retail company has teamed up with Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham, Baylor Bears ‘Davion Mitchell, Auburn Tigers point guard Sharife Cooper and Florida Gators’ Tre Mann on outfits for the NBA Draft and Signing Day, with brands like Amiri on Mitchell, Versace on Cooper and Balenciaga on Mann.

“This year we have started partnering with more athletes, as Neiman’s client appreciates the stylistic inspiration of athletes, and many athletes see Neiman Marcus as the premier destination for luxury shopping. Recently, we have collaborated with athletes from several sports leagues, such as Seth Curry, Keanu Neal, Braxton Berrios and Darius Slayton, among others. The NBA Draft is one of the most exciting nights of their lives, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it, ”said Russ Patrick, SVP and Director of Men’s General Merchandise, Neiman Marcus Group.

Cunningham, who has already signed a multi-year footwear and clothing contract with Nike, was dressed at the Neiman Marcus Bal Harbor site and will wear a navy Isaia tuxedo and Christian Louboutin spiked low-top sneakers. Mitchell also wears Christian Louboutin, and Cooper and Mann both wore Alexander McQueen.

“I mean, fashion is serious,” Cunningham said. “You really have to care about your appearance. I think this draft is a great start for a lot of people who see my fashion so I really have to come right in and make sure I don’t look too crazy. Neiman Marcus is the place to be for my kind of fashion. We’re going to try to coordinate a bit, but each is going to have their own little loot and do their own thing.

“Our expert style advisors welcomed athletes to local Neiman Marcus stores for private style appointments, where they were able to explore our wide range of emerging and established designer brands to find the right look for their individual style and fit for NBA Draft Night and Signing Day Events. Style Advisors were keen to make sure player sizes were available and worked with our expert tailors to make sure their favorite brands look great including Alexander McQueen, Dolce & Gabbana, Isaia, Christian Louboutin, Prada, Amiri and more, ”said Patrick.

Old NBA Draft looks have become a meme over the years for ill-fitting suits and looks on very tall bodies, but as the NBA dress code changed in August, players’ styling changed. even, which impacted the draft prospects. .

Canadian couture firm Indochino was one of the first brands to align with young players embarking on professional careers. The company has partnered with New York Knicks player and fellow Canadian RJ Barrett, and for the 2020 NBA Draft has dressed 15 players including James Wiseman and Obi Toppin among others. The company has also teamed up with NFL rookies, dressing 2021 NFL Draft No.1 pick Trevor Lawrence.

Now Neiman Marcus is involved by dressing rookies during and after their big day in brands that established players, young stars and veterans wear in the tunnel before the game and at post-game press conferences.

Fashion brands have aligned themselves with NBA athletes for over 10 years now through styling, personal shopping, fashion editorials and partnerships. Athletes like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh have helped elevate the league’s fashion portfolio during their time together on the Miami Heat. What followed were years of fashion editorials with Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, who launched his brand Honor the Gift, and James Harden.

The NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago in 2020, the last All-Star Weekend before COVID-19, was a fashion affair with the participation of Gucci, Rimowa and Goat, as well as Louis Vuitton Men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh and director artistic Dior Men’s Kim Jones via Jordan Brand.