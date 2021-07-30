How Mark Lakatoss Adult Content Fashion Became a Political Statement in Hungary

Participant waves rainbow flag during lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride … [+] Parade in Budapest on July 24, 2021. (Photo by FERENC ISZA / AFP) (Photo by FERENC ISZA / AFP via Getty Images)





Fashion is a universal tool of protest. It has been used time and time again to push back the status quo. As Budapest’s creative communities work hard to position the capital as a hub for design innovation, the government appears to be nurturing divisive provocations at the expense of a safer investment climate. The shocking eviction of Central European University in Vienna in 2019 and a disputed deal for a Fudan University campus in 2021 drew crowds to the streets. Always at the crossroads of history, the future Hungarian cultural heritage is the subject of mixed messages from the state.

Protesters march in the annual pride parade on July 24, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. Pride organizers say the march is as much a rally in defiance of the Hungarian government's anti-gay campaign as it is a celebration of LGBT rights.





The latest outrage came after the passage of the anti-LGBTQ ban on disseminating information about diverse sexual orientations and gender identities to people under the age of 18. Condemned by the European Union as incompatible with EU principles, the law sparked a series of reactions beyond the country: from ridicule or outrage to confusion and despair. A local voice pushed a community of activists, artists and influencers to action.

Mark Lakatos, Hungarian fashion celebrity and activist

Attila Udvardi



Stylist Mark Lakatos has launched an awareness campaign and funds for Hatter Tarssag, the leading LGBTQ + organization in Hungary with 20 years of legal milestone history. What can a T-shirt do? How about getting a million, in likes and cash ?! I caught up with Mark after the biggest turnout Budapest pride made international headlines over the weekend of July 24-25.

Actress Dorka Gryllus

Courtesy of Attila



Congratulations on the success of Adult content!

It was amazing! In just two weeks, we managed to raise a million forints [about $3,500, ed.] which is a huge sum for any Hungarian NGO. It was great to donate this check on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the pride of Budapest with over 30,000 people marching in the parade. I think we have sparked something special, a conversation and a movement to repeal this horrible law.

Singer Ivan Vitaris

Attila Udvardi



How did you come up with the idea for the campaign?

I knew we had to involve people to gain solidarity. My strategy was to use humor, fashion and my circle of famous friends. This law aims to make sexual minorities invisible instead of embracing diversity. What is even more alarming is the phrase “banning LGBTQ propaganda” as they ban access to information and save lives through education. The law equates our stories to pornography. So, I asked everyone to label us “Mature Content”.

Singer Andi Toth

Attila Udvardi



Why did you choose the t-shirts?

Because it’s part of fashion history! In the 20th century, t-shirts became a personal platform for people to communicate important messages with their bodies. Designate Katharine Hamnett was one of the pioneers of this art form. In the age of social media, a successful image can go viral around the world, shattering languages, borders and taboos. The number 18 inside a rainbow isn’t just about gays in Hungary right now. It represents the rights of minorities and the dignity of everyone on our planet. The message resonates clearly. We had half a million likes on TikTok and sold thousands of t-shirts in a matter of days.

Blogger Kristof Steiner with her husband and publicist Nimrod Dagan

Attila Udvardi



Are there other examples of fashion activism that inspire you?

The controversial 1990s Benneton commercials about sexual rights as human rights and HIV / AIDS were, in my opinion, revolutionary for a fashion brand. This campaign of Olivier Toscani had a huge impact on me as a teenager. It etched justice into my DNA and my identity. As well, Vivienne Westwood is a true punk heroine even in her 70s! His clothes, his charitable work, his environmental stance; She is essential in today’s society.

I reached out to some of the adult content campaign participants to see what motivated them to put their heart and politics on their proverbial sleeves at this point in their careers. Actress Dorka Gryllus, BBC One star Baptist, said she was brought up without fear of speaking out to her family. Would love if we could think differently. If we could have disagreements and not be afraid. We can only win if more people are not afraid to stand up for what is right than those who are. Popular journalist and vegan chef Steiner Kristf her husband also involved. “If I walked down the street holding my love’s hand, we’re considered outlaws here. If you treat everyone with respect, the importance of your sexuality or your appearance becomes less critical. Singer Bori Pterfy, an emblematic figure of the Hungarian music scene, saw it as an opportunity to call for awakening. People need to stop pointing fingers at each other, using expressions like them and we. There is no such thing. It shouldn’t exist. This is why it is crucial to fight darkness, evil and hatred. The campaign generated a buzz on Hungarian social networks.

I also asked Luca Dudit, member of the management board of Hatter Tarsasag, on the impact of Adult content. So many members of our community are reaching out to tell us how much this visible support and solidarity means to them, how it has allowed them to have difficult conversations with their loved ones. This solidarity scale gives us hope that love will remain stronger than any state hatred. We hope the government will understand the message that this historic pride march sent: Hungarian society stands in solidarity with its LGBTQ members! As well as being an encouraging gesture and a great moment of inspiration, the campaign is only part of an ongoing effort to counter misinformation and increased ostracism of expressions of sexual orientation and gender identity. Engaging politicians, donating funds and keeping the pressure on are the next steps. This summer, Hungary enjoyed a rare and unprecedented victory for civil society when a bill banning anonymous donations to NGOs was canceled under pressure from national and international advocacy groups. Many hope that the anti-propaganda law will eventually fail as well.

Actress and singer Bori Peterfy

Attila Udvardi



So, is your Adult content campaign an example of fashion diplomacy?

The campaign uses humor to talk about a serious problem. Humor has the power to uplift humanity in the darkest hour amidst the strongest aggression. This is essential now. A T-shirt can be a weapon to transform a local problem into a global problem. So, I consider this a fashion rebellion!