Fashion
How Mark Lakatoss Adult Content Fashion Became a Political Statement in Hungary
Fashion is a universal tool of protest. It has been used time and time again to push back the status quo. As Budapest’s creative communities work hard to position the capital as a hub for design innovation, the government appears to be nurturing divisive provocations at the expense of a safer investment climate. The shocking eviction of Central European University in Vienna in 2019 and a disputed deal for a Fudan University campus in 2021 drew crowds to the streets. Always at the crossroads of history, the future Hungarian cultural heritage is the subject of mixed messages from the state.
The latest outrage came after the passage of the anti-LGBTQ ban on disseminating information about diverse sexual orientations and gender identities to people under the age of 18. Condemned by the European Union as incompatible with EU principles, the law sparked a series of reactions beyond the country: from ridicule or outrage to confusion and despair. A local voice pushed a community of activists, artists and influencers to action.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Stylist Mark Lakatos has launched an awareness campaign and funds for Hatter Tarssag, the leading LGBTQ + organization in Hungary with 20 years of legal milestone history. What can a T-shirt do? How about getting a million, in likes and cash ?! I caught up with Mark after the biggest turnout Budapest pride made international headlines over the weekend of July 24-25.
Congratulations on the success of Adult content!
It was amazing! In just two weeks, we managed to raise a million forints [about $3,500, ed.] which is a huge sum for any Hungarian NGO. It was great to donate this check on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the pride of Budapest with over 30,000 people marching in the parade. I think we have sparked something special, a conversation and a movement to repeal this horrible law.
How did you come up with the idea for the campaign?
I knew we had to involve people to gain solidarity. My strategy was to use humor, fashion and my circle of famous friends. This law aims to make sexual minorities invisible instead of embracing diversity. What is even more alarming is the phrase “banning LGBTQ propaganda” as they ban access to information and save lives through education. The law equates our stories to pornography. So, I asked everyone to label us “Mature Content”.
Why did you choose the t-shirts?
Because it’s part of fashion history! In the 20th century, t-shirts became a personal platform for people to communicate important messages with their bodies. Designate Katharine Hamnett was one of the pioneers of this art form. In the age of social media, a successful image can go viral around the world, shattering languages, borders and taboos. The number 18 inside a rainbow isn’t just about gays in Hungary right now. It represents the rights of minorities and the dignity of everyone on our planet. The message resonates clearly. We had half a million likes on TikTok and sold thousands of t-shirts in a matter of days.
Are there other examples of fashion activism that inspire you?
The controversial 1990s Benneton commercials about sexual rights as human rights and HIV / AIDS were, in my opinion, revolutionary for a fashion brand. This campaign of Olivier Toscani had a huge impact on me as a teenager. It etched justice into my DNA and my identity. As well, Vivienne Westwood is a true punk heroine even in her 70s! His clothes, his charitable work, his environmental stance; She is essential in today’s society.
I reached out to some of the adult content campaign participants to see what motivated them to put their heart and politics on their proverbial sleeves at this point in their careers. Actress Dorka Gryllus, BBC One star Baptist, said she was brought up without fear of speaking out to her family. Would love if we could think differently. If we could have disagreements and not be afraid. We can only win if more people are not afraid to stand up for what is right than those who are. Popular journalist and vegan chef Steiner Kristf her husband also involved. “If I walked down the street holding my love’s hand, we’re considered outlaws here. If you treat everyone with respect, the importance of your sexuality or your appearance becomes less critical. Singer Bori Pterfy, an emblematic figure of the Hungarian music scene, saw it as an opportunity to call for awakening. People need to stop pointing fingers at each other, using expressions like them and we. There is no such thing. It shouldn’t exist. This is why it is crucial to fight darkness, evil and hatred. The campaign generated a buzz on Hungarian social networks.
I also asked Luca Dudit, member of the management board of Hatter Tarsasag, on the impact of Adult content. So many members of our community are reaching out to tell us how much this visible support and solidarity means to them, how it has allowed them to have difficult conversations with their loved ones. This solidarity scale gives us hope that love will remain stronger than any state hatred. We hope the government will understand the message that this historic pride march sent: Hungarian society stands in solidarity with its LGBTQ members! As well as being an encouraging gesture and a great moment of inspiration, the campaign is only part of an ongoing effort to counter misinformation and increased ostracism of expressions of sexual orientation and gender identity. Engaging politicians, donating funds and keeping the pressure on are the next steps. This summer, Hungary enjoyed a rare and unprecedented victory for civil society when a bill banning anonymous donations to NGOs was canceled under pressure from national and international advocacy groups. Many hope that the anti-propaganda law will eventually fail as well.
So, is your Adult content campaign an example of fashion diplomacy?
The campaign uses humor to talk about a serious problem. Humor has the power to uplift humanity in the darkest hour amidst the strongest aggression. This is essential now. A T-shirt can be a weapon to transform a local problem into a global problem. So, I consider this a fashion rebellion!
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/stephanrabimov/2021/07/29/how-mark-lakatoss-adult-content-fashion-became-a-political-statement-in-hungary/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]