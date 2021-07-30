Fashion
These queer people couldn’t find clothes that fit them, so they went to DIY
2020 has been the year of the hobby: Home improvement stores like Home Depot have seen a huge increased income, millennials have forgotten their aversion to gluten and learned to bake bread, and the age-old tradition of tailoring reappeared as a popular craft, leading to a boom in sewing machine sales.
This list probably doesn’t surprise you. In a year characterized by midlife and isolation, chances are you’ve been involved in at least one of the hobbies listed above.
But the increased interest in tailoring, in particular, was not limited (or dependent on) COVID-19. Even before the pandemic, Millennial Sewers were working hard to reclaim the profession which, until recently, was still seen to be dominated by older white women.
At the heart of this trend are queer seamstresses (a nickname meaning both sewer and artist), who create clothes that challenge the gender norms of the traditional fashion world.
“I think gender and gender norms are super limiting for everyone,” said Terrance williams, a design and sewer enthusiast.
“For me, clothes have always been just clothes. I never assigned a gender to anything I wear. And now it’s even more like that because it’s just cotton, or just polyester, or just sequins. That’s really how it feels. “
Is the future of fashion non-sexist?
Far from the all-out queer DIY universe, most clothing stores are still strictly separated by gender: women’s clothing on one side, men’s clothing on the other.
And although “non-sexist” fashion has known a rise in popularity, this term is often only a shorthand for putting masc clothes on bodies that are not traditionally interpreted as masculine. seamstress Tess clabby is not particularly impressed.
“It’s obviously not the most interesting or exciting thing, nor is it something that will work for everyone,” they said.
“I mean, if you actually have a curvy body, a mens suit won’t look at you like it looks on a thin six-foot tall person on the runway, you know? So it’s about making them work. styles for the body that we have. “
“The limit does not exist!‘
Finding a more inclusive alternative to the boundaries of traditional fashion is therefore central to the queer community’s interest in DIY, at least when it comes to tailoring.
Simply put, for people outside of traditional gender and sexuality frames, sometimes the only garment that feels really right is the one you make yourself.
“The creativity of making the clothes myself is definitely very much related to my relationship with homosexuality, and wanting to present myself to the world in a way that matches how I see myself and know myself to be,” said Clabby.
“I think it’s kind of related to this idea that we as queer people aren’t included in mainstream fashion. It’s not for us. Nothing is really done. for us except for the stuff that is done by we. And that’s of course where the DIY stuff comes in. “
Queer DIY seamstresses also fight other limitations besides the presentation of the genre. On the one hand, the inclusiveness of size in affordable and accessible brands is notoriously lacking; on the other hand, brands that adhere to sustainable and ethical practices are often over budget. Creating your own clothes can thus serve as a solution to these three problems.
“I think the best part about designing your own clothes is that the rules don’t really matter,” sewist Alex sundstrom noted.
“Like, the limit doesn’t exist! And so, you can take any pattern and if it’s gendered, well the gender can fuck and you can do it for you. Especially with the zero. waste and durability of the seam, they ‘it’s just rectangles or it’s just circles and it’s less about cutting for your curves or cutting for someone’s bust or waist, it becomes just a matter of draping the fabric. “
A long history of DIY
This recent surge in the popularity of homemade clothing is just the latest manifestation in a long history of DIY within the queer community.
If you look at the constant and continued popularity of queer mules instead of professional haircuts or the 1970s Women in Print movement that bypassed legacy editors, sewing your own clothes feels like a natural progression of a larger trend that has always favored the bangs. DIY efforts rather than institutional approval and praise.
Shannon Flaherty founded Sew Queer, an online community of sewers and LGBTQ allies, hoping to bring together like-minded people who share this commitment to DIY.
“I think that’s one of the things that I think is so important and interesting and that affirms me is that we are just the last generation doing this job,” she said.
“And one of the things that I liked to see is that people use the [#sewqueer] hashtag not only for sewing clothes, but also for embroidery and needlework, or for banners and drag costumes. It is about recognizing for us the lack of objects in the world; if you want, for example, a bag that exactly fits your needs and expresses your gender for you, where are you going to find it in the handbag aisle of a mainstream store? “
At its best, the queer sewing community, and otherwise, is a trend (and a hobby and an art form) that brings people together to share resources, patterns, and general knowledge. In doing so, seamstresses of all stripes are democratizing an industry to include all decision makers, point by point by point.
“I never really had someone growing up to admire who was out and gay and proud and flashy and vibrant,” Williams said.
“So now that I can be that person, I can inspire others to be themselves and be proud. Whether they want to wear glitter or even just colorful nail polish. It’s beyond me now and that’s what it is. what I really like and what I took away from this trip. “
