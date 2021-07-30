Tokyo Olympics: I was asked to change ring gown a minute before my fight – Mary Kom asks for explanation

A day after losing her round of 16 fight to Columbias Ingrit Valencia, Indian boxer MC Mary Kom is looking for an explanation as to why she was asked to change the ring gown a minute before her quarterfinal fight.

Great MC boxer Mary Kom made a heartbreaking exit from the Tokyo Olympics after losing to Ingrit Victoria Valencia of Colombia in the battle of former Olympic medalists on Thursday. It was a close fight between two mothers. And the split decision (3: 2) goes in favor of Valencia.

Surprising … can someone explain what a ring dress will be. I was asked to change my ring dress just a minute before my pre-qtr fight. Can anyone explain, Mary wrote on Twitter.

Surprising … can someone explain what a ring dress will be. I was asked to change my ring dress just a minute before my pre-qtr fight, can someone explain. @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @KirenRijiju @iocmedia @Olympic Games pic.twitter.com/b3nwPXSdl1 MC Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) July 30, 2021

Mary could be seen smiling and raising her hands after the judges’ decision was announced. The 38-year-old six-time world champion said she realized she only lost after seeing former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju’s tweet about her fight.

“I thought I was winning the fight. Then I saw Kiren Rijiju’s tweet on social media about my loss, I was shocked and upset after that. I don’t know what to say, I can’t believe that such a decision has been made, ”Mary told India Today.

“When I walked into the anti-doping center to give my sample after the fight, even then I couldn’t believe I had lost. My trainer was trying to tell me that I had won, but what the hell was wrong? it means i can’t understand.

“I can’t even protest because we’ve been told that it’s not allowed in these Olympics. Things like these have been done to me in the past as well in other competitions. “This is not the case with these Olympics alone. A similar thing happened to me at the last boxing world championships too,” she said.

The irrepressibly optimistic Kom, who came out of a poor childhood in Manipur and challenged his father’s initial skepticism about boxing to become a six-time amateur world champion, responded to his defeat with good sportsmanship and pragmatism.

The International Boxing Association currently limits boxers to 40 in its competitions, but it is suspended for this Olympic cycle after years of problems. Even though the governing body is re-established to host the Paris Olympics, it has declared itself open to raising the age limit in the past, especially if a famous fighter is interested in seeking an Olympic spot.