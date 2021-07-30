Fashion
Nike is on sale now, with discounts of up to 50%
We all love a good pair of shoes, whether it’s for the show or a rigorous workout, paired with durable materials and functional details can go a long way.
According to a report by UK utility company SaveOnEnergy, Nike is “one of the world’s top-selling brands”, with around 1.2 million total listings found on platforms such as Depop, Ebay, Asos Marketplace, Vestiaire Collective and Etsy.
Even if you have decided to put your Nike on sale, buyers still find value in your sneakers.
So what’s stopping you from buying your next pair of Nike shoes?
Lazada Singapore is launching a Nike Super Brand Day with items up to 50% off, and to sweeten the deal, an additional 25% off select styles.
Here are some of our favorite picks.
Nike Men’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoes
Buy now at S $ 97, was before S $ 199
The iconic Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 returns with more perforations and technical mesh in the upper that strategically targets breathability in high heat areas.
Nike Air Monarch IV Men’s Training Shoe
Buy now at S $ 55, was before S $ 79
The Nike Air Monarch IV prepares you to train with durable leather on the upper for added support.
Nike Air Max Motion 2, Women’s Shoes
Buy now at S $ 68, was before S $ 139
Taking inspiration from the Air Max 270, the Nike Air Max Motion 2 mixes breathable mesh with seamless overlays for heritage style.
Nike Fly.By Mid Mens Basketball Shoes
Buy now at S $ 53, was before S $ 89
Be ready for court! This mid-top style features a plush foam-lined collar that provides a secure fit and support around your ankle.
Nike Renew Women’s TR 10 Seasonal Training Shoes
Buy now at S $ 69, was before S $ 115
The Nike Renew In-Season TR 10 features a deep, comfortable footbed with foam to give you superior cushioning and energy return for heavy cardio classes.
Nike Court Legacy for Women
Buy now at S $ 69, was before S $ 89
Celebrating your favorite, easy-to-style tennis shoe, the Nike Court Legacy Valentine’s Day adds some holiday-inspired love to this classic silhouette.
