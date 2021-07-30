Texas Police Discover “Mystery” Wedding Dress on Freeway; search for “runaway bride”





A search for the mystery bride was launched Wednesday by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) in Dallas, United States, after authorities recovered a mystery box with a white wedding dress that she had left in the middle of the Dallas North Tollway. The toll authority tried to return this wedding dress to its rightful owner by going viral on their official Twitter account. According to NTTA, the circumstances behind what may have contained the box with a wedding dress on the road unattended remain unclear. Officers were seen inspecting road traffic footage to determine if the dress had fallen from the car. They posted a call on the official Twitter account, asking the owner of the dress or anyone who knew who owned the dress to call them immediately. We need your help! Lost your wedding dress on DNT in Frisco? If this is your dress, or if you know who it belongs to, contact us, the North Texas Tollway Authority wrote in the social media post. Local broadcasters have reported that the dress will be kept for approximately 90 days while research. If it is not claimed, the toll authorities plan to auction it along with the rest of the antique items. Authorities were determined to unite the wedding dress with its owners, saying it could be of the utmost importance to someone who sadly lost it. “If they threw it on the highway, they don’t want it. “Internet speculates Several people on social media said the dress was theirs, although there were many misleading claims that none of those claiming to be the rightful owner could provide authorities with correct credentials associated with the dress. dress. The research is complicated with dozens of respondents who weren’t exactly honest. Several people came forward claiming that the dress was theirs. No one provided specific details about the dress. We’re happy to return it to the person providing information that accurately describes the dress we found, NTTA wrote on Facebook. Internet has speculated whether the dress was left on purpose or if it accidentally fell from a moving vehicle. Maybe it wasn’t an accident, one said. If they threw her on the freeway, she doesn’t want that dress or the man, another said, making a laughing emoji. Can’t wait to hear the story behind this, hope we get there, said another. Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

