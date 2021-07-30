Tokyo Rapid-Fire: Day 5 Swimming Headlines

TOKYO SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES 2020

Day 5 finals recap

Yesterday evening in Tokyo was the longest finals session to date in the pool, with 5 Olympic finals (two of 800 meters long) and 4 semi-final events, for a total of 9 different events contested last night at the United States / in the morning in Tokyo. . Lots of headlines happened. Read on for the biggest swimming titles from Day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Finke of the United States crowned first OLY men’s 800 freestyle champion

It was an aerial fight for the very first Olympic title contested in the men’s 800 freestyle. For most of the race, Italy Gregorio Paltrinierilooked to be on the verge of winning the title from lane eight, until UkraineMykhailo Romanchuk and an accelerationBobby finkeof the United States has moved closer to him in the last 50.

In the final few meters, however, Finke activated his primal speed toward the wall to break another American record and the first-ever Olympic gold in the 800 freestyle. Despite a drastic drop in speed, Paltrinieri graciously accepted the silver as Romanchuk clinched bronze in a historic final.

Australian Stubblety-Cook Wins 200th GOLD Male Breast Champion

20 year old AustralianZac Chaumière-Cuisinestormed the men’s 200 breaststroke final, featuring some of the fastest men in history to swim the event, and won the Tokyo 2020 Olympic title in an Olympic record time of 2:06, 38.

The Dutchman won his second breaststroke silver medal of the Games.Arno Kamminga, finishing ahead of the Finnish veteranMatti Mattson, who both broke current world record holder and reigning Olympic champion, ROC’sAnton Tchupkov.

Australians McKeon / Campbell to swim side-to-side in 100 freestyle final

In the first semi-final of the women’s 100 freestyle, Hong Kong’s first Olympic swimming medalistSiobhan Haugheyreset the Asian record with a quick 52.40. The Australian took second place in the semi-finalCeline Campbell, ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic championPenny oleksiak.

New Olympic record holderEmma McKeonof Australia will accompany Campbell in the final, looking to improve on her Olympic bronze medal in the 100 butterfly final. Swedes also advance to second Olympic 100 freestyle final Sarah Sjostrom and from the USAWeitzeil Abbey.

Rylov aims to knock down Murphy for second time in 200 backstroke final

Reigning world champion and 100 backstroke Olympic championEvgeny rylovdu ROC came out on top to win another backstroke final, this time the 200 backstroke. Slipping into the wall, Rylov will be joined by BritLuc Greenbank, also registering an effort of less than 1:55.

The two Americans, reigning Olympic championRyan murphyand teammateBryce mefford, will also swim in the final alongside the great Japanese Ryosuke Irie.

China’s Zhang wins Olympic gold with the women’s 200 gold butterfly

After winning Olympic silver in the 100 butterfly final, ChinaZhang Yufeidemolished the 200 butterfly final to clinch Olympic gold with an Olympic record in under 2:04. Zhang’s time marked the fastest time in the textile costume era (2010 to present) and is now No. 3 all-time and No. 2 in Chinese and Asian history.

The improvement in his Olympic medal was also AmericanRegan smith, who smashed a second off her personal best to win silver in this event after winning bronze in the 100 backstroke final. TeammateGlittering haliwon her second bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 for a brace in the United States.

Dressel becomes OLY champion in 100 Free, De-Thrones Chalmers

Americansingle Villasenorwas out lightning for the men’s 100 freestyle final, but knew reigning Olympic champion AussieKyle chalmers, is a closer fort. It was extremely tight at the finish, with Dressel and Chalmers hitting 0.06s apart for the gold. Looking at the scoreboard, it was Dressel who took the win with a new Olympic record of 47.02.

The ROC won its second Olympic medal of the Games.Kliment Kolesnikov.

RSA’s Schoenmaker could win 200 gold in AND beat WR in final

After breaking the Olympic record with the No. 2 performance in history in the preliminary round, South AfricaTatjana shoemakerwill swim once again in lane four of an Olympic final, this time in the 200 breaststroke. She will be joined by her teammateKaylene corbett, making them two RSA representatives in the women’s 200 breaststroke final.

The Americans followed, whereAnnie lazorandKing LilyBoth will compete for 200 breast medals alongside teenager ROCEvgeniia Chikunova.

Wang of CHN, Scott of GBR, Seto of JPN, Andrew Headline of the United States 200 IM men

The last Olympic final that was determined on day five was the men’s 200 IM, which is shaping up to be a race to watch. The top seed will be ChinaWang shun, who came home with a searing 27.89 closing 50 free points. The United States will also be presentMichel André, who swam a daring racing strategy that took him 4th in the final.

BritDuncan Scott, who clinched the No. 2 seed with a closing 50 of 27.55. It will be accompanied by the threat of medal from Japan Daiya seto, who swam in lane eight but is the final third seed. Rio 2016 Olympic champion in the 400 IM, JapanKosuke Hagino, will also swim the final of the 200 IM.

Chinese women win historic 800 free relay gold in WR

It was the fastest women’s 800 free relay final in history, with all of the top three countries all breaking the world record. The Chinese relay of Yang junxuan, Tang muhan, Zhang Yufei, and Li bingjie, setting the world and Olympic record at 7: 40.33.

Finish in silver position with a clutch anchor leg byKatie Ledeckywas Team USA (7: 40.73), beating Team Australia (7: 41.29). The Australians previously held the world record, which was 7: 41.50 at the 2019 World Championships.

