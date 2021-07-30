16 days after early release from prison, man accused of stabbing stranger





Sixteen days after his early release from prison while serving time for two violent assaults, a 34-year-old man is accused of repeatedly stabbing a stranger in a Belfair laundromat Wednesday morning. Ryan lee rooney, 34, told a Mason County Sheriff’s detective that God spoke to me, he hadn’t slept for three days, and he knew he stabbed someone but he couldn’t control himself. Rooney has not been charged with a felony, but prosecutors have filed police reports with Mason County Superior Court, detailing the investigation into what detectives describe as an unprovoked attack on the man 63-year-old who watched TV while his girlfriend washed clothes. The man was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center for surgery and was listed in critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit on Thursday. Rooney is scheduled to appear in Mason County Superior Court on Thursday. “Blood everywhere” MPs were first called to Belfair Laundry, 24173 Highway 3, around 6.30am after being told of an assault. They were told there was “blood everywhere, according to court documents.” Detectives interviewed witnesses and looked at surveillance footage showing a man, later identified as Rooney, entering the business, spending a few minutes in the bathroom, then walking past the victim and stabbing her 3-4 times in the back. The footage then shows him walking calmly towards the door. The man followed his attacker to the door and kicked him, wrote a detective. His girlfriend told detectives that she heard the victim say: He just stabbed me! During the confrontation, the perpetrator resumed stabbing the victim, this time in the chest and abdomen. The video shows the man falling to the ground and attempting to defend himself. His girlfriend ran to help him, but the woman said that by trying to remove the man from her boyfriend, the man would come back and continue stabbing the victim. The two struggled, going back inside the laundry room, then outside. Once outside, the man simply stops (stabbing) and walks away, wrote a detective. Detectives found a car associated with Rooney parked on the 4000 block side of Belfair Tahuya Road. A member of Rooneys’ family called 911 at 8:51 a.m., alerting them to the vehicle, saying she had found it spilling blood everywhere. She said she found Rooneys’ cell phone and wallet inside. One or perhaps two bloodied knives were seen in the car when it was seized by police. Rooney was later arrested when he was found walking along NE Tahuya River Drive. During an interview with a detective, Rooney said he remembered stabbing someone, but couldn’t control his body or what he was doing and it happened quickly. By the time he got out, he was outside and headed for his car, the detective wrote. Ryan said he didn’t know the man and may have had a brief conversation with him about the cost of laundry there. Additionally, Rooney said he passed out quickly, had been up for three days and just wanted to sleep because he couldn’t stay awake anymore. Detectives placed him in Mason County Jail and recommended that he be charged with attempted first degree murder. Reduced sentence following the Blakede decision Rooney was released from prison on July 13, according to state Department of Corrections records, after being sentenced following a state Supreme Court ruling in February that struck down the law on state drug possession. Rooney was first sentenced in 2016 to 140 months for two separate incidents of second degree assault in which he strangled a woman and stabbed a man. In both cases, victims described Rooney as delusional. The woman said Rooney strangled her with a ligature. “She kept saying that there was something wrong with Rooney and that he was crazy the way he looked at her and smiled at her as he choked her,” one wrote. Kitsap County Sheriff’s Deputy in court documents. In the stabbing affair, Rooney apparently believed that a conversation between two men about the sale of a generator was in fact a negotiation over its sale, so he stabbed one of the men in the neck with a screwdriver. . When those at the scene got angry, Rooney stabbed himself in the hand to show he was sorry. The two cases followed each other in June 2015, at a time when a witness said Rooney was using methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant that can impair judgment and perception and disrupt sleep. While serving the nearly 12-year sentence for both incidents, the state supreme court issued the Blake decision, striking down the state’s drug possession law. This meant Rooney had a right to be punished as his previous drug possession convictions were erased from his record, reducing his Offender Score used to calculate his sentence range. A Kitsap County Superior Court judge sentenced him in May to 100 months, reducing his sentence to 40 months, which resulted in his release two months later.

