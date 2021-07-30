Best royal style moments of summer, including Kitty Spencer’s wedding





With in-person events slowly but surely returning, the British Royal Family have stepped out in style this summer, ranging from a high profile (and high fashion) wedding to a few major sporting events. In the latest episode of “Royal Roundtable”, we count the three best royal style moments of the season. Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding Lady Kitty Spencer poses in her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress. German Larkin / Dolce Gabbana Princess Diana’s niece married billionaire businessman Michael Lewis at a lavish villa in Rome on July 24, wearing five custom wedding dresses, no less. Spencer, who has been a model for Dolce & Gabbana since 2017, was dazzled by a series of over-the-top dresses from the fashion house, starting with a sky blue tulle dress and a cape embroidered with flowers in cross stitch. on the eve of his wedding. This strapless cross stitch flower embroidered dress easily served as Lady Kitty Spencer ‘something blue’. German Larkin After walking the aisle in a Victorian-inspired white lace gown that drew comparisons to both the wedding look of the late Princess Dis and Kate Middletons, she transformed into a hand-painted gown off the shoulder, embellished with flowers and crystals for dinner. Spencer then hit the dance floor in a metallic cocktail dress dripping with gold and silver beads and on Sunday she continued to celebrate in a cutout number adorned with tiny sequins, appliquéd flowers and ribbons. While the bride notably skipped a tiara on her big day (despite rumors she might wear the Spencer Tiara made famous by her Aunt Diana), who really needs a crown when working with five couture designs? Kate Middleton at Wimbledon Kate Middleton wears a blue and white look at Wimbledon. ZUMAPRESS.com As godmother of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, the Duchess of Cambridge was due to make an appearance at the tennis tournament and she did not disappoint with her outfits on the court. Middleton kicked off Navy Smythes Duchess Blazer($ 695), a white t-shirt, aAlessandra Rich Polka Dot Midi Skirt($ 1,030) and one Daniella Draper Necklace($ 1,400) inscribed with the initials of his children. Kate Middleton wears Emilia Wickstead at Wimbledon. Wire picture She returned for the women’s singles final, perfectly matched to the famous Wimbledon grass court in a bright green midi dress ($ 1,525) from one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead. Kate Middleton thinks pink in Beulah London at Wimbledon. Wire picture And in the men’s singles final, Middleton paired her with a pretty pink belted dress by Beulah London ($ 969) with a vintage pearl pouch and Aldo heels ($ 80). Our final score for her tennis looks? Love love. Prince George at the Euro 2020 final Prince William and Prince George match their looks at the soccer game. POOL / AFP via Getty Images At just 8, Kate and Wills oldest is a future king and a king of fashion. To watch England play in the Euro final at the end of June, George adorably paired up with his father, wearing a tiny navy blue suit and tiny striped tie in the colors of the British flag. Like father, like son.

