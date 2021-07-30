Fashion
Conform Just Enough: Thoughts on Fast Fashion
The fast fashion world promotes mass consumption trends for Dartmouth students and for young people around the world.
by Solenne Wolfe
The Dartmouth closet seems to fall easily into a few sartorial aesthetics.
The standard prepster: Sperrys, moccasins or Nike Beat tennis shoes; khaki shorts slightly above the knees; Polo shirts on good days and t-shirts on bad days; the omnipresent quarter-zip.
The athlete and the athlete-adjacent: for girls, leggings, sports bras with straps, team shirts, sports shorts Lululemon. For men, a tight, sweat-wicking performance fabric in green, all Dartmouth Peak Performance and athletic shorts with clean (but worn) Nike sneakers.
Then there is the ever wider alt umbrella. Alternative girls can wear anything from a long black and white floral skirt to a pair of thrift store corduroy flares and a tight tank top. The general athlete and prepster binary leaves plenty of room for urban expats and generally self-conscious dressers to experiment in the alt category.
Then there’s the handful of tops we’ve all seen, which cross the boundaries of every aesthetic. High is colorful, bright, form-fitting, it sparkles in TikToks and in carefully selected vacation photos, it’s a halter around tanned skin. One of the qualifications for high is that it is manufactured cheaply. It’s featured to the masses on YouTube, where influencers try it out in a dozen different forms, each with only a slight variation in color, pattern, or material.
What is interesting high it is that it is popular because it is popular. In a weird tautology, people want the shirt because other people have multiple versions, colors, and mocks of the shirt.
Stores like SHEIN have incredibly low prices because they can, with the cost of labor subsidized by sweatshops and outsourcing to bypass living wages. Four-pack tank tops cost $ 19.00, a blouse costs less than ten dollars, and a swimsuit set costs less than a pack of cigarettes costs in most states.
It doesn’t matter how beautiful the shirt is, how long it will last, or how it will wash. The goal of high is not a substitute for a travel souvenir or a gift. This is a membership card for a group of college girls in their twenties who should never be seen wearing the same thing twice.
Fashion becomes an affirmation of individual belonging, but maybe it has always been about it. Each garment or combination of pieces displays a choice that the consumer has made. The shirt is a gesture towards a life spent in a club, evenings in hotels and bars and basements of fraternity.
Famous and all over the internet, Louis Vuitton has been accused of burning bags that did not sell at the end of the season because excess merchandise would damage the illusion. If there were more, how could the brand charge such exorbitant prices for a monogrammed brown bag?
Most status symbols, unlike high, are billed at points beyond the reach of the average consumer, certainly the average college consumer. A small round Versace locket on a pair of sunglasses skyrockets the price of sunglasses, and in some ways fast fashion is a shortcut to aesthetics.
Veblen goods are described as a set of goods which seem to contradict the laws of the supply and demand curve; As the price of these goods increases, so does the demand for the goods. Louis Vuitton bags and Gucci sunglasses belong to this category of luxury products. The more expensive these bags, sunglasses and lipsticks, the more consumers want them.
Is fast fashion at the other end of this spectrum? Appreciated for their low price, shirts and swimwear are individually made insignificant by the speed with which they come in and go out of style. There is nothing personal about high, except that it is one of the those Tops. Fashion trends, usually intellectualized in a series of cycles, are developing faster and faster.
supposedly micro-trends rise in popularity and fall in a few months. With a desirable aesthetic like the coconut girl and tennis prep circulating online, these trends seem to throw incredibly narrow nets, creating flaming hoops the size of a potential girl’s image and throwing her too. long that it can be maintained, which is not long.
The problem isn’t the influencers posting their SHEIN runs, or even Instagram itself. These two have been criticized as key agents of the attention economy, but the SHEIN model isn’t that far removed from Amazon. Ripping out the conceptions of others and artificially deflating their prices by circumventing ethical questions is not a new game.
Before there was SHEIN or ZAFUL, there was Forever 21, Claires and the desire for new things as a way to have a sense of control over our style and identity. The question is whether clothing is still a means of expressing ourselves, or whether it has become a means of expressing our conformity.
Expressing ourselves would probably be different if we looked at the weird and weird visual fascinations we might have, rather than trying to limit our sense of what’s cute to what’s on trend.
Yet the ubiquity of high is an indication of how little change the ultimate dressing goals have changed between high school and Dartmouth. Whether you identify with the BCBG, athletic, or alternative crowd, we all have an idea of what we want to see in the mirror, and the accessibility of clothing like the $ 10 top makes that possible. Fast fashion appeals to the fantasy of rapid, immediate and cyclical assimilation in Dartmouth and virtually everywhere else.
The idea is to conform just what it takes without losing our sense of individuality: dip our toes in the micro-trend and wink, flirt with the Bermuda-length Levis jeans but ultimately buy them from opportunity without succumbing to the Urban Outfitters Vintage Renewal version.
