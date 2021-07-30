Fashion
How a trip to her father’s home country inspired a British Columbia fashion designer and how she gives back
Almost 15 years after her trip to Ghana, Naa Sheka Riby-Williams still keeps safe the garment that inspired her business and, later, her charitable efforts.
The White Rock, British Columbia fashion designer purchased the purple sleeveless shirt with distinctive white designs while on a student exchange trip to the West African country. When she got home it was a success.
When I came back to Canada for the Christmas holidays, a lot of women complimented me, Riby-Williams recalls.
That’s what gave me the idea.
This paved the way for the establishment in 2007 of his business Naa Sheka Fashion, a business that now employs several tailors in Ghana at a store near the capital off Accra.
Living life in Ghana, the country where her father Charlie was born and raised, changed Riby-Williams’ life.
He died of cancer in 2009, but his connection to his home country continues to grow.
Seeing the education system with her own eyes when she lived there had a huge impact on her.
Some schools don’t have a single book, which surprised me. How do children learn without books? said Riby-Williams.
With the help of the Surrey School District, Riby-Williams launched Books to Ghana, an initiative to support a school outside of Accra.
The team assembled boxes full of books and shipped them to build the school’s first library, and Riby-Williams hopes to send two more pallets to Ghana by the end of the year.
The teacher told me they had a superstar student and that I got to meet her, said Riby-Williams, recalling a visit to the school after the books arrived.
Apparently she reads a book every day which is so cool to hear.
Fashion and philanthropy aren’t Riby-Williams’ only talents. She was a star basketball player at Douglas College, earning the nickname “Nash” after Steve Nash.
She also played for the Ghana national team in qualifying for the London 2012 Olympics. So how did they do that year?
No good, well, leave it there, she joked. The team did not do well at all.
Which is great, because his other contributions to the Accra community have meant so much more.
And she knows that daddy Charlie would be very proud here.
I feel like it keeps me connected to my dad. Culture, heritage, people. When I walk the streets of Ghana I see my dad everywhere which is really cool.
