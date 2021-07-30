Dinner dates for Jacqueline Fernandez don’t start without her Rs 2 Balmain Lakh dress

Jeans are a staple in everyone’s closet, even if they hate the idea of ​​wearing one on a hot day or posting on a rainy day in Mumbai. Fortunately for many of us, jeans can be easily replaced with denim dresses and Jacqueline Fernandez is leading the way. No casual day is ever so boring for Jacqueline and she chooses a gorgeous denim mini dress from Balmain with a stunning plunging neckline. The casual dress is of course not your usual denim dress and for its designer tag attached to it costs a whopping Rs 2,000,000 price tag. Jacqueline’s look however flows in luxury labels and her dress. is not the only thing at an exorbitant price. She pairs her dress with a black Dior handbag valued at Rs 2.8 Lakh and nude Iriza heels by Christian Louboutin valued at Rs 55,000. Her signature cat eyeliner and her latest bob chop make the city talk easily and we can’t wait to release it soon to recreate this look.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Bright Peach Makeup Turns Heads For All The Right Reasons