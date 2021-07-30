Fashion
Dinner dates for Jacqueline Fernandez don’t start without her Rs 2 Balmain Lakh dress
Jeans are a staple in everyone’s closet, even if they hate the idea of wearing one on a hot day or posting on a rainy day in Mumbai. Fortunately for many of us, jeans can be easily replaced with denim dresses and Jacqueline Fernandez is leading the way. No casual day is ever so boring for Jacqueline and she chooses a gorgeous denim mini dress from Balmain with a stunning plunging neckline. The casual dress is of course not your usual denim dress and for its designer tag attached to it costs a whopping Rs 2,000,000 price tag. Jacqueline’s look however flows in luxury labels and her dress. is not the only thing at an exorbitant price. She pairs her dress with a black Dior handbag valued at Rs 2.8 Lakh and nude Iriza heels by Christian Louboutin valued at Rs 55,000. Her signature cat eyeliner and her latest bob chop make the city talk easily and we can’t wait to release it soon to recreate this look.
Swirlster chooses denim dresses for you
Here is a secret; there’s a special place for all white outfits on Swirlster’s wishlist and frankly, Jacqueline Fernandez is sitting at the top with her white outfits in place. Just as denim dresses can easily replace jeans in her wardrobe, bikini tops can also replace regular summer tops for this Bollywood beauty.
Jacqueline complains about society’s horrific truth about unrealistic expectations and beauty standards, while shattering the standards that bare her bare in her latest photoshoot. We’re sure the orange has never looked at this before!
Polka dots are back in fashion and Jacqueline Fernandez probably had a role to play. She gave her monochrome polka dot dress an elegant pop of color with a hint of red on her lip and with the help of her Lady Dior handbag worth Rs 5 Lakh.
To buy more trendy looks, click here.
Warning: The Swirlster Picks team is writing about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
