Top 5 summer fashion trends for men in 2021 – NoHo Arts District





If there’s one thing we can take away from the summer runway collections, it’s that the designers are thinking outside the box this season after a very difficult year.Dior male models wore pastel-colored outfits, while fashion houses like Ami have designed shorts suitable for the hottest season of the year. These brands are definitely pushing the boundaries of menswear by giving you more styling options. So if you’re looking to experiment with your wardrobe and reinvent your own style, here are some big summer trends to try: Bright colors Credit:@dioron Instagram What makes this specific trend special this summer is that the versions are dyed in hues that designers have rarely used, such as neon and pastel colors. Concrete example :Travis Scott collaboration with Kim Jones, the artistic director of Dior Men, presented silky silhouettes in lilac, pink and even dayglo green. Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of menswear, Virgil Abloh, released a collection of graphic print tops and wide-leg jeans with neon details. Sleeveless Tops Credit:@burberryon Instagram Keep your jackets and trench coats in the closet because it’s time to feel the warm summer breeze with a comfy sleeveless top. The Rick Owens SS21 collection features grungy monochrome outfits that match sleeveless tops united with loose pants and shorts. You can also take it up a notch by going for a bold look and pairing wide pants with a tank top. Take inspiration from Burberry’s collection of leather tank tops used as tops, or the bright and wide tank tops by Giorgio Armani. Wide stockings

Credit:@Dolce & Gabbanaon Instagram Forget skinny jeans, this season is all about airy and wide bottoms. In fact, our article on “8 Casual Dress Tips Every Man Should Know” points out that chinos and relaxed pants are a great alternative to casual jeans. You can take Gucci inspiration and pair it with a shiny button down shirt for a more polished look. But if you want something a little more trendy and youthful, take inspiration from the bright wide-leg shorts released by Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi. Thick sneakers Credit:@philipppleinon Instagram Retro sportswear is popular again. So, when it comes to sneakers, those chunky ’80s and’ 90s styles are back to dominate the streets. Just take a look atJaden Smith’s collaboration with New Balance, aptly named the Trippy Summer Pack, the colors and style really represent the hottest sneakers of this season. These particular kicks combine a retro flair you would expect from New Balance models with bright and vibrant colorways, which are currently in vogue. Alternatively, you can take a page from the books by Wooyoungmi and Philipp Plein, which paired big kicks with shorts or wide-legged pants. You can show off these trendy sneakers when you walk outside and enjoy the hot summer sun. Comfortable slides Credit:@Hermeson Instagram Do you prefer comfort over style? This season is definitely for you because you can pair your light pants with your favorite slides.Birkenstocks become popular with celebritieslike Chris Pine and Usher, who are style icons in their own right, of the laid back genre, anyway. Plus, luxury brands like Herms, MSGM and Isabel Marant give the slides a well-deserved promotional boost. Their minimalist style and comfortable fit are perfect for a stroll in the park or for pool parties. This season, menswear is definitely pushing the boundaries to ensure men around the world enjoy both style and comfort. These trends invite you to experiment with different styles and colors during the summer season. Despite the bright colors, the airy silhouettes and the thick (but comfortable) shoes will surely bring you a lot of comfort.

