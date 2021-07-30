Business news, fashion statements and more

Fashion
This could be the perfect way to continue a rumored offseason. The Detroit Pistons officially kicked off the party by selecting Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma state first overall, marking the 12th consecutive year that a freshman has been chosen with the top pick.
The 22nd pick was ultimately sent to the Indiana Pacers for Aaron Holiday. Isaiah Jackson of Kentucky was selected with the pick.
In the East, the Philadelphia 76ers would remain active in their attempts to trade three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.
With other teams mixing the game up via draft or trade, let’s dive into another frenetic start to the NBA offseason.
Russell Westbrook returns home to Los Angeles
In his one season as a wizard, Westbrook led the NBA with 38 treble doubles on their way to surpass Oscar Robertson’s all-time record. Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 34 All-Star caps.
According to Elias Sports Bureau, the 2010-11 Celtics are the only team in NBA history to start a season with a trio of players with so many All-Star selections.
Laker Nation, the successful business that brought Russell Westbrook to @Lakers is VERY exciting and will definitely make the Lakers a contender for the Championship next season!
Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 30, 2021
Warm welcome all around
Cade Cunningham is just the Pistons’ third-best pick in the pool-draft era (since 1966) and the team’s first since Hall of Famer Bob Lanier in 1970.
Second choice Jalen Green made history as the highest draft selection in G-League history. He is the first non-university player to be drafted into the top 2 since Andrea Bargnani came first in 2006.
After finally making their draft dreams come true, Cunningham and Green both received a warm welcome from their respective new teams.
This moment your @NBA Dreams come true. Dip it in, @CadeCunningham_ and welcome to Deeetroit! pic.twitter.com/FQvtsBwCOI
Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 30, 2021
Houston looks good on you, @JalenGreen. pic.twitter.com/QD5qy2oN1n
Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 30, 2021
Complete the first five choices
With the third overall selection, the Cavaliers selected USC product Evan Mobley, whose selection is tied with OJ Mayo (2008) for USC most-drafted player in the joint draft era (since 1966).
They are the only Trojans to be drafted in the top five. As a Trojan horse, Mobley became the first Pac-12 player to earn Freshman of the Year, Player of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year honors in the same season.
“It’s crazy that I’m here right now.”@evanmobley take it all!
NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8 p.m. / and on ABC / ESPN pic.twitter.com/uTeQDBrPQp
NBA (@NBA) July 29, 2021
The moment @evanmobleythe name of was called pic.twitter.com/3Tiqq4oIF9
Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) July 30, 2021
Scottie Barnes of Florida State was fourth overall with the Toronto Raptors. In his only college season, he became the third consecutive FSU player to win ACC 6th Man of the Year honors (Patrick Williams in 2019-20, Mfiondu Kabengele in 2018-19).
Barnes’ selection equals the most draft players in Florida state history.
the @Raptors select Scottie Barnes with the 4th overall pick! #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/oJlVVNJhzJ
Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) July 30, 2021
Fifth place overall continued what has been a great year for Jalen Suggs de Gonzaga.
The former Bulldog hit the fourth-winning buzzer batsman in Final Four history against UCLA earlier this year and is now a centerpiece of Orlando Magic basketball.
Suggs is the fourth of the top five NBA Draft picks to hit an NCAA tournament buzzer-beater. He joins Christian Laettner, Steve Smith and Mike Miller.
All smiles! @jalensuggs X #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/mYFabAMsBP
NBA (@NBA) July 28, 2021
More dreams come true throughout the first round
With the no. 7th selection, the Warriors drafted Jonathan Kuminga from the G-League Ignite. He was originally the top recruit in the 2021 class before upgrading for 2020.
Kuminga was the second leading scorer and rebounder over the Ignite last season. He recorded four double-doubles. His selection marks the first time that multiple G-League players have been selected in the first round of the same draft.
He learned the game by watching hoops in internet cafes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Now he’s on his way to La Baie.#DubsDraft || @Oracle pic.twitter.com/uoD6Piwlwg
Golden state warriors (@warriors) July 30, 2021
Golden State followed Kuminga’s selection by taking Moses Moody no. 14 in total. He is the first Razorback taken in the first round since Ronnie Brewer in 2006.
“I couldn’t do it without my family and my team.”#DubsDraft || @Oracle pic.twitter.com/Czvv5ClVTL
Golden state warriors (@warriors) July 30, 2021
Better late than never, right? Duke forward Jalen Johnson was initially screened as a lottery selection in this year’s draft.
Sadly, Johnson hasn’t completed his only season in college (13 games) and hasn’t played a full hoops campaign since his freshman year of high school. That said, the Hawks see a lot of advantages in Johnson’s game.
He started his college career with a 19-point, 19-rebound effort against Coppin State on 8-8 shots, which set Duke’s freshman record for most points in a game with 100% shooting.
Jalen Johnson (@ Jalen_J23) is selected 20th overall by the @ATLHawks!
2021 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ABC / ESPN pic.twitter.com/sZNP43ZhEW
NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2021
Remembering Terrence Clarke
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took a moment to acknowledge the passing of Kentucky’s Terrence Clarke. Also initially screened as a lottery selection, Clarke died in a car crash in April.
He made eight appearances in the season alone as the Wildcat. The highlight of his college stint was a 22-point outing against Georgia Tech on December 6, 2020.
Silver invited Clarke’s family to the stage to welcome him as an honorary conscript.
Terrence Clarke is a @nbdaraft to take
Thank you, @nba | RIP Terrence! pic.twitter.com/GhvIvzfIGt
Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) July 30, 2021
Prospect and psychic?
The Knicks just made their first playoff appearance in 2013. New draft Quentin Grimes, whose rights will pass from LA Clippers to New York, has apparently given some thought to his new team’s championship hopes.
He happened to be way ahead of everyone.
Knicks went to win it all
Quentin Grimes (@qdotgrimes) March 20, 2014
Notable second round selections
With the 33rd selection, the Orlando Magic drafted Jason Preston from Ohio before ceding his rights to the Clippers.
Last season Preston was one of 3 DI players to average at least 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists (Ayo Dosunmu and Marreon Jackson). He is the first player drafted from Ohio since Brandon Hunter in 2003.
THE LINK!@ Treballjay11 was selected by the Magic and acquired by the @LAClippers with the 33rd choice! pic.twitter.com/BytjJScx2T
Ohio Men’s Basketball (@OhioMBasketball) July 30, 2021
The Chicago Bulls took Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois in 38th place. The Chicago native made history with the selection of his hometown team. Dosunmu joins Derrick Rose as the only Chicago-born player drafted by the Bulls in the Lottery Age (since 1985).
THE OWN OF CHICAGO.
WELCOME HOME, AYO. pic.twitter.com/ghTsi0NLFc
Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 30, 2021
With the 52nd pick in this year’s draft, the Pistons strengthened their frontcourt by taking on Luka Garza, who won the consensus player of the year award in his final season in Iowa.
Garza’s slot machine made him the least-drafted Wooden Award winner since it was first awarded in 1976-77. The previous mark of this type was 34th overall for Frank Mason III in 2017.
Luka Garza @DetroitPistons
Consensus 2021 National Player of the Year to join former teammate @ iamtc25 in the City of the Motor.#Hawk eyes | #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/sWCZtOEW1g
Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) July 30, 2021
ESPN Stats and Information contributed to this story.
