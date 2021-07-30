Business news, fashion statements and more

Connect with us

This could be the perfect way to continue a rumored offseason. The Detroit Pistons officially kicked off the party by selecting Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma state first overall, marking the 12th consecutive year that a freshman has been chosen with the top pick.

The 22nd pick was ultimately sent to the Indiana Pacers for Aaron Holiday. Isaiah Jackson of Kentucky was selected with the pick.

In the East, the Philadelphia 76ers would remain active in their attempts to trade three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.

With other teams mixing the game up via draft or trade, let’s dive into another frenetic start to the NBA offseason.

Russell Westbrook returns home to Los Angeles

In his one season as a wizard, Westbrook led the NBA with 38 treble doubles on their way to surpass Oscar Robertson’s all-time record. Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 34 All-Star caps.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the 2010-11 Celtics are the only team in NBA history to start a season with a trio of players with so many All-Star selections.

Warm welcome all around

Cade Cunningham is just the Pistons’ third-best pick in the pool-draft era (since 1966) and the team’s first since Hall of Famer Bob Lanier in 1970.

Second choice Jalen Green made history as the highest draft selection in G-League history. He is the first non-university player to be drafted into the top 2 since Andrea Bargnani came first in 2006.

After finally making their draft dreams come true, Cunningham and Green both received a warm welcome from their respective new teams.

Complete the first five choices

With the third overall selection, the Cavaliers selected USC product Evan Mobley, whose selection is tied with OJ Mayo (2008) for USC most-drafted player in the joint draft era (since 1966).

They are the only Trojans to be drafted in the top five. As a Trojan horse, Mobley became the first Pac-12 player to earn Freshman of the Year, Player of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year honors in the same season.

Scottie Barnes of Florida State was fourth overall with the Toronto Raptors. In his only college season, he became the third consecutive FSU player to win ACC 6th Man of the Year honors (Patrick Williams in 2019-20, Mfiondu Kabengele in 2018-19).

Barnes’ selection equals the most draft players in Florida state history.

Fifth place overall continued what has been a great year for Jalen Suggs de Gonzaga.

The former Bulldog hit the fourth-winning buzzer batsman in Final Four history against UCLA earlier this year and is now a centerpiece of Orlando Magic basketball.

Suggs is the fourth of the top five NBA Draft picks to hit an NCAA tournament buzzer-beater. He joins Christian Laettner, Steve Smith and Mike Miller.

More dreams come true throughout the first round

With the no. 7th selection, the Warriors drafted Jonathan Kuminga from the G-League Ignite. He was originally the top recruit in the 2021 class before upgrading for 2020.

Kuminga was the second leading scorer and rebounder over the Ignite last season. He recorded four double-doubles. His selection marks the first time that multiple G-League players have been selected in the first round of the same draft.

Golden State followed Kuminga’s selection by taking Moses Moody no. 14 in total. He is the first Razorback taken in the first round since Ronnie Brewer in 2006.

Better late than never, right? Duke forward Jalen Johnson was initially screened as a lottery selection in this year’s draft.

Sadly, Johnson hasn’t completed his only season in college (13 games) and hasn’t played a full hoops campaign since his freshman year of high school. That said, the Hawks see a lot of advantages in Johnson’s game.

He started his college career with a 19-point, 19-rebound effort against Coppin State on 8-8 shots, which set Duke’s freshman record for most points in a game with 100% shooting.

Remembering Terrence Clarke

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took a moment to acknowledge the passing of Kentucky’s Terrence Clarke. Also initially screened as a lottery selection, Clarke died in a car crash in April.

He made eight appearances in the season alone as the Wildcat. The highlight of his college stint was a 22-point outing against Georgia Tech on December 6, 2020.

Silver invited Clarke’s family to the stage to welcome him as an honorary conscript.

Prospect and psychic?

The Knicks just made their first playoff appearance in 2013. New draft Quentin Grimes, whose rights will pass from LA Clippers to New York, has apparently given some thought to his new team’s championship hopes.

He happened to be way ahead of everyone.

Notable second round selections

With the 33rd selection, the Orlando Magic drafted Jason Preston from Ohio before ceding his rights to the Clippers.

Last season Preston was one of 3 DI players to average at least 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists (Ayo Dosunmu and Marreon Jackson). He is the first player drafted from Ohio since Brandon Hunter in 2003.

The Chicago Bulls took Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois in 38th place. The Chicago native made history with the selection of his hometown team. Dosunmu joins Derrick Rose as the only Chicago-born player drafted by the Bulls in the Lottery Age (since 1985).

With the 52nd pick in this year’s draft, the Pistons strengthened their frontcourt by taking on Luka Garza, who won the consensus player of the year award in his final season in Iowa.

Garza’s slot machine made him the least-drafted Wooden Award winner since it was first awarded in 1976-77. The previous mark of this type was 34th overall for Frank Mason III in 2017.

ESPN Stats and Information contributed to this story.

