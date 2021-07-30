Sarah Jessica Parker wears Forever 21 dress in Sex and the City reboot





New photos from the shoot of the next one Sex and the city to restart, And just like that … has ardent fans of the original series in a sartorial tumult. In the stills, the show’s star Sarah Jessica Parker is seen filming a scene wearing a bohemian-inspired print dress layered over a sky-blue chambray button-down shirt. The ensemble itself isn’t what fans nitpick, however, it’s more the origin of the dress: according to the fan-documented Instagram account @justlikethatcloset, the folk dress is from nostalgic mall retailer Forever 21. Accessories associated with the look – a pair of sparkly platform heels donated by Terry de Havilland and a logo-printed handbag from the joint collection of Gucci and Balenciaga – are more up to the aesthetic of Carrie’s character. MEGAGetty Images While there’s nothing wrong with finding a fashion bargain every now and then, fans couldn’t help but voice their dissatisfaction with the style selection on social media. social. After all, Carrie Bradshaw is known for her luxurious fashion sense; its name is attached to the Manolo Blahnik stilettos and Fendi baguette bags. And while Carrie absolutely spent time browsing vintage stores and thrift stores looking for branded pieces, longtime fans of the show don’t buy that their favorite character would never voluntarily buy something from Forever 21. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Part of Carrie’s style evolution is due to the fact that Sex and the cityLongtime costume designer, Patricia Field, is not making the next reboot due to scheduling conflicts. “The main reason was a time conflict,” she said WWD not to return to the series. “I couldn’t be in New York to do that and be in Paris to do Emilie in Paris. But I told them to call my dear friend Molly Rogers, who also worked in my store at the time. she did Sex and the city with me from start to finish. She knew it well so she does it. My dance card was full. “ Bianca Betancourt

