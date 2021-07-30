How do I get my boyfriend to dress better?

Comedian and actress Catherine Cohen has built a cult following for her chronicles of the bizarre and often humiliating experience of being a woman in her twenties. In his original show tunes and on his popular podcast Seek treatment (co-hosted with fellow comedian Pat Regan), she embraces the clichés of millennial aspiration, delves into sex on antidepressants and fervently celebrates triumphs such as finding love or drinking seven beers. His first book, God I Feel Modern Tonight: A Girl’s Poems About The City is out now. Do you have a question for Catherine? Send it to [email protected]

So my 6 month old boyfriend doesn’t have good taste in the clothing department. I consider myself a trendy (boastful) New Yorker and I don’t need my boyfriend to be, like, an ultra-trendy guy, but I just want him to elevate his wardrobe a bit. Do you have any suggestions on how I can help in this department without hurting her feelings?

First of all, congratulations on the boyfriend, as you know love is everywhere, but it’s always hard to find a man worth talking about and having sex in this economy! Now to answer your question: let me start by saying honey, I’ve been there! The first guy who made me cum wore Hollister from head to toe and since then I have had amazing erotic encounters with men who have worn items including, but not limited to: shorts cargo, fun / funny socks, skinny jeans and (drum roll please) a newsboy cap!

Have you talked to your boy about his relationship with clothes? If you have and he’s totally selfless or 100% committed to wearing his current wardrobe until he passes away, I’d leave him alone and instead ask why you care so much. Of all the horrible things men do, dressing without panache is a minor offense. However, I doubt that is the case. Thanks to the company (that sneaky little slut) most men, especially straight men, feel like the fashion world has never opened up to them.

Did you offer to take your boyfriend for some fun shopping? Have you ever found a cute outfit online and said, Omg, I would be so horny for you if you wore it? As long as you approach this makeover from a place of confidence and positivity, I bet you can get her excited for an upgrade a bit. Show him cool designers you love, tell him how sexy he is when he tries something new, etc. You would have understood it. Also, by the way, the boys are really horny at Uniqlo (a store that I find sexless and humiliating). But I took a few lovers there and they really come to life in space. It’s not sponsored by Uniqlo, I just found it to be an affordable and accessible starting point for some clueless men.

At the end of the day (ugh I watched too much Island of love), I fully understand where you are coming from. It can be disheartening to see a good looking guy not realizing his full sartorial potential, but his disinterest in outward appearances could also be one of the reasons why you’re attracted to him. What’s sexier than not caring? Can you imagine how powerful I would be if I didn’t think about what I looked like 4,000 times a day? Don’t answer, I don’t want to know!

K, so we all know having a crush is literally the one thing that makes life worth living, but what do you do when it gets out of hand and consumes your life ?? I’m desperately in love with my boss (lol) who is completely unreachable (happily married). This crush has gotten so out of hand that I’m not even interested in the truly achievable people who have expressed interest in me. How do I stop being obsessed with him, especially because I don’t really want to stop obsessing with him?

Okay, just to correct you quickly, the only thing that makes life worth living is actually chatting about sex with friends over wine under the starlight, but I agree. that the favorites are enormous for the vitality, the motivation, the discovery of muses, etc. Unfortunately, it sounds like your crush is doing more harm than pleasure. Before I get to my boss, pining for a married man is unsuccessful and ultimately boring. If he wasn’t happy in marriage, I might agree, for example, to flirt with him for a few days to get attention and while I used to romanticize business in the abstract, I wouldn’t. do not approve of them. In my youth (20 years old) I met a guy who had a girlfriend and then she sent me 79 Facebook messages. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone!

I can say from experience that there is nothing fabulous about being involved with someone who is involved with someone else, no matter how poison The Movies has slipped into our soft little brains. You deserve to be obsessed and possibly love someone who is available to do the same with you. But I think you know, because the truth is, this crush isn’t so much a crush as it is a placeholder for something that’s missing in your own life. I know, what a downside! We all know that even if you were to be with your boss you’d be like okay, what’s vibrating now?

You are not controlled by this crush, you are controlled by the effect that obsession with this crush has on you! Love addiction, have you ever heard of it? My old therapist was addicted to telling me I was addicted to love. But I finally found out that when love gets in the way of your work and your independence, it’s time to reassess.

I would normally tell you to stay as far away from this person as possible, but I recently heard that he was literally your boss. Not ideal. Obviously I need a lot more information like what does a boss do? What do you do for the job? I believe 99% of jobs are emailed (exceptions include surgeons, plumbers, and people lobbying six-flag rides). It sounds drastic, but is it possible to start looking for another job? It seems your feelings for him color your entire professional experience and it seems a lot more messy than rewarding.

Whether or not you find another job, you are working for him right now and you need to respect yourself and your career ambitions by keeping things as brief and work-related as possible. Easier said than done obv lol. But the good news is that your love of passion and obsession, as evidenced by the fervor of your crush at work, can, with a little practice, be applied to another object of desire, perhaps. be even to yourself! To imagine! Sure, self-love and actualization is the ultimate goal (call me if you understand what that feels like), but in the meantime I promise you there are so many wonderful / terrible people unavailable that you don’t work and you might obsess instead. ! Log out and get into the mix, darling!

I got my first glimpse of fame the other day after listening to Seek Treatment, I thought, I think I’m funny, I posted a video on TikTok and got a few thousand likes and of views. I’m not obsessed with fame (yet), but I’m wondering, what should I do with this while the algorithm is still in my favor? Any other thoughts on TikTok, the viral videos and how everyone falls in love with you without really caring?

No matter how much external validation you get, it will never be enough to fill the void that is inside !!!!!!!!!!! Now write this on the board in cursive 1000 times.

We can’t (I’m including myself here because I struggle with similar questions every 13 seconds) do work to get likes. No great art comes from trying to please everyone or worse, an algorithm. The algorithm (which will be the name of my firstborn) is not in favor of anyone, it’s some insane machine that sucks up our faces and sends them into space so that we buy more expensive sports. By the way, I just got a chic sports skort that I can’t stop wearing! SOS

I’m obviously honored that my narcissist and depraved Podcast inspired you to do something. Doing things is divine. My new thing is trying to find god and all gods thing is creation. So when we make art we are literally disguising ourselves as a god and therefore being raised above the earthly concerns of our peers that so often drag us down (i.e. fame) . The impulse within you to create and share these creations is amazing and will save your life !!! Keep doing things when you feel good. Stop when it doesn’t. Never do it for taste.

I honestly think TikTok is so funny and taught me not to cry when I cut onions, but it terrifies me too. I wouldn’t wish a viral video on anyone! Even though we are technically people, we are basically just animals with basic desires and love nothing more than worshiping someone as they become famous for tearing them down and celebrating their demise. (#FreeBritney)

I had three dates with this guy (he’s straight from the movie version of my life) and he suddenly canceled me because he was sick. Do you think he just wants to be friends? We kissed once, but it could have been platonic. How can I investigate this matter without the mortifying ordeal of asking?

Oxymoron is the kind of word people like to use in 8th grade English, but I always forget what it means. Okay, I just looked up and I was right that this platonic kiss is an oxymoron and that he wouldn’t kiss you after a date if he wanted to be just friends.

I also know that everyone who is ANYONE (i.e. me) has a random disgusting cold right now thanks to emergence with abandon after a year of hiding in our little caves . He’s probably … sick and doesn’t want to make you sick, which in fact is? BKPE (great energy of kind person).

Give it about a week, see how it feels, and try reprogramming. If he keeps canceling or seems distant, then maybe he’s not interested. Since time lost all meaning in March 2020, three dates are basically a long term relationship, so I think if he doesn’t want to see you anymore, he owes you a convoone that you might need to approach you. -same. You got that. You are the main character honey! (I learned that phrase from Gen Z, which of course is a state of mind.) Only protagonists write in sexy online advice columns. XOXO