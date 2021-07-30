Regenerative Agriculture Won’t Solve Fashion Industry’s Pollution Problems

Investing in regenerative agriculture is the latest hot trend. This year, the Kering Luxury group, which brings together brands such as Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen, co-founded a regenerative agriculture fund. It aims to transform 247 million acres of land into sustainable fields producing wool, leather, cotton and cashmere by 2025.

The North Face, Burberry, Timberland, Patagonia, Stella McCartney, Eileen Fisher, Mara Hoffman, Allbirds and Christy Dawn are also on the growing list of brands supporting regenerative farmers.

It’s no surprise that fashion brands feel compelled to do better. The sector emits 4 to 10 percent annual global greenhouse gas emissions, more than the economies of France, Germany and the United Kingdom combined. The industry is the second largest consumer of water in the world and produces 20 percent of global wastewater.

Other impacts include the dumping of millions of tonnes of plastic fibers into the ocean and the regular burning of unsold items worth millions of dollars. Violate the rights of women and children in developing countries is just as part of the business models of many companies. But change is underway and industry leaders are counting on regenerative agriculture as an essential part of a more responsible fashion future.

It’s not enough to pollute less

Many brands have been working for years to reduce their pollution. They participate in initiatives such as the Sustainable Clothing Coalition and the United Nations Alliance for Sustainable Fashion or work in partnership with social and environmental associations. Sustainability approaches range from implementing less costly production practices to financing the development of circular textile designs and improving working conditions. These strategies have helped brands reduce their pollution. But they didn’t give them the chance to be positive for nature.

This is where regenerative agriculture comes in. Investing in crop and grazing practices that promise to revive soils, clean up waterways, protect biodiversity and mitigate climate change offers brand leaders the opportunity to be part of the solution instead. than simply contributing less to the problem, Vogue reports. Companies want to move from sustainability to regeneration.

I would like to see this as an exciting opportunity for agriculture. In the United States alone, the average consumer buys 68 garments per year, five times more than in 1980. Sourcing raw materials for this growing industry from regenerative farms would involve large-scale processing. But just because a shirt is made from regeneratively grown cotton doesn’t mean it is a sustainable product.

Make strategic land use choices

Each type of agricultural production comes with a compromise in terms of land use. Instead of producing cotton, farmland could be used to grow food or serve as a protected area. And then there are the inputs of water and fertilizer once the decision is made to grow a crop.

If we are to restore the health of our planet, we need to think more about the use of the land. Today, agriculture already controls 50 percent of the world’s habitable land. A thousand years ago, we cultivated less than 4 percent, leaving the rest to nature. This encroachment on natural habitat is the main driver of the extinction crisis and one of the biggest contributors to climate change.

Brands like H&M and Zara produce between 12 and 24 collections per year. Up to 85% of these products end up in landfills.

It is better to conserve the land than to cultivate it regeneratively. Long-standing research on the issue of saving land versus sharing land concludes that saving land produces superior results for wild species. We should use as little land as possible for agriculture, devoting all “spare” areas to biodiversity rather than incorporating conservation practices into agriculture if they require larger cultivation areas.

The more land we consume and the more land we use, the more difficult it will be to regenerate natural systems rich in biodiversity and sequestered carbon. Farmland should be used strategically to produce the food, fiber and fuel most essential to support the lives of a growing global population. The remaining land should be restored and reseeded, allowing ecosystems to recover. How does fast fashion production fit in here? Instead of encouraging consumers to always buy more products by offering guilt-free clothing and produced in a regenerative way, the fashion industry must first of all slow down the fashion cycle.

Transformative adaptation, the way forward?

The fashion industry problem made me think of the need for a transformative adaptation, which Jim Giles wrote about in Food Weekly a few weeks ago. The World Resources Institute (WRI) uses this term to describe the need for systemic changes in farming practices, responding to climate risk, which will preserve the resilience of smallholder operations and food supply chains. Farmers in Bagerhat District, Bangladesh, for example, have switched from rice production to aquaculture in response to increased salinity in groundwater.

In the face of the climate crisis, we do not only need to think about how the sectors carrying climate risks must transform, but also those who are causing them. For the meat industry, this means investing heavily in alternative proteins and encouraging changes in consumption towards better quality meat. The fashion industry must also fundamentally rethink its business model.

Priority efforts should focus on reducing consumption by producing durable and timeless clothing, mainstreaming slow fashion adoption, and instituting repair and reuse models. As the demand for fast fashion will not go away overnight, the industry must also reduce its impact on the entire product lifecycle. Regenerative agriculture can only be a small piece of the industry sustainability puzzle.

Some brands are already taking steps in the right direction. Last spring campaign in Lévis,“Buy better, wear longer”denounced the unsustainable level of fashion production and consumption. Jen Sey, brand president, encouraged consumers to “be more intentional in their clothing choices: to wear each item for longer, for example, to buy SecondHand, or to use our in-store tailoring stores to extend the life of their clothing. life of their clothes “. Patagonia has also long been a proponent of reducing consumption, championing reuse and recycling models with its second hand store and collection redone.

As a whole, however, the industry has a long way to go. Brands such as H&M and Zara produce between 12 and 24 collections every year. Up to 85% of these products end up in landfills. Reducing overproduction and waste should be at the top of fashion business to-do lists. As a consumer, I will also make sure to think twice or thrice before clicking on my next “confirm order” button.