The market for online shopping platforms is intensifying beyond China





Earlier in July, U.S. live-trading company talkshoplive (TSL) secured a $ 6 million startup extension, bringing its total fundraising to date to $ 10.5 million. Direct competitor Popshop Live also received $ 20 million in funding the same week, signaling the explosion of direct shopping beyond its core market to date, China. Live e-commerce has taken off in China in recent years and is expected to bring in over $ 60 billion this year, with market experts expecting $ 6 billion to be generated in the United States. Direct commerce is not just a trend in China and across the pandemic, it is an emerging multibillion dollar phenomenon that is growing faster every day, said in early July Matt Cohler of Benchmark, a member of the Popshop Live board of directors. Direct shopping is growing in popularity. According to GlobalWebIndex, in the second half of 2020, 32% of YouTube users worldwide had watched a video that was broadcast live on the platform in the past month. Our team has closely followed the development of live commerce in the United States and looked at a number of different strategies in the space, said Gordon Rubenstein, Managing Partner of Raine Ventures, principal investor in talkshoplive. when their last fundraiser was announced. Big tech companies join the direct buying frenzy Over the past year, Facebook launched Live Shopping Fridays to test live shopping with beauty, fashion and skin care brands and designers, while Walmart has partnered with TikTok for events from live shopping. YouTube is also investing more and more in the space with the acquisition of the Indian video-buying application Simsim. Google has also integrated video shopping into its Shopping search business, experimenting with different features and integrations with YouTube’s built-in video shopping experience. Finally, Instagram executive Adam Mosseri argued that it is no longer a photo-sharing app, adding that the company will focus on four key areas: creators, video, messaging and shopping. Image: talkshoplive

