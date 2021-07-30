Sonakshi Sinhas’ Pastel Pink 6.5k Mini Dress is Perfect for Lunch Date | Fashion trends





Feminine and soft hues, pastels are one of the biggest fashion trends this year and Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha is no stranger to them as she inspired fashion and cut an ultra hot figure in a mini. – pastel pink dress for her next movie, Bhujpromotions. The spring 2021 shows were full of hues like chewing gum, pastel pink, lemon sorbet or embraced lighter looks and to stimulate the simplest shapes and moods, pastel colors tone down femininity by mixing punchy pop colors to create a high impact and optimism, given that they are a perennial favorite of spring. With a dreamy and comfy look on Bhuj promotions, Sonakshi inspired us to let the ultimate trendy color of the season compose our summer wardrobe. Relying on her social media account, Sonakshi has flooded the internet with a multitude of her steamy-looking clothing photos. The photos showed the diva wearing a handmade pastel pink mini dress with long sleeves and flared cuffs. Featuring a high collar and drape, the dress ends with a short gathered skirt bottom. + Crafted from cotton, the dress sported a shirt-inspired bodice and voluminous sleeves with elasticated details near the cuff that fall to a ruched double-crossed mini skirt. Completing her outfit with a pair of silver pointed toe bling heels, Sonakshi accessorized her look with a daring chain necklace and studded rings in blue and pink stone. + Leaving her silky tresses open behind her back in her signature mid-part hairstyle, Sonakshi amplified the glam quotient with a pop of pink lipstick, rosy and highlighted cheeks, black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes and lashes. eyebrows filled. She captioned the images, Playing with Pink (sic). + The mini dress is attributed to the Indian retail brand, Label Frow, which boasts of unique, seasonless pieces that bring slow fashion back. The pastel pink mini dress originally costs 6,500 on their designer website and is perfect for lunch dates. Sonakshi Sinha Pastel Pink Mini Dress from Frow (labelfrow.com) Sonakshi Sinha has been styled by fashion and celebrity stylists Mohit Rai, Shubhi Kumar and Tarang Agarwal. A wave of pastel-colored pieces is currently reigning over wardrobes and runaways, even the bare belly style, like the hot-weather trend. The splendor of soft pastel hues is currently a growing trend in the fashion world. They are essentially a model-proof style idea that is here to stay to make us feel better about our lives with their dreamy and comfortable look at a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

