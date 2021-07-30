Fashion Sensitive: Designer Shamani Hall Brings Unique Vintage-Inspired Style to San Clemente

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Norb Garrett

If you know better, do better.

For vintage fashion designer Shamani Hall, 34, this phrase not only explains her current state of mind, it also defines her personality and her life purpose. Born in Alaska (her name is Inuit), raised outside Seattle, educated in Los Angeles and New York respectively at FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising) and FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology), Hall did her weapons in the fashion industry working in Los Angeles. It was in LA that she found her own style and partnered with a friend to launch a brand in 2007 that drew all of LA’s celebrities, including influencers such as the Kardashians. After 10 years, the brand took its course, and a change of scenery was called for. She decided to start a new design business just when a friend asked her to help her open a new store in Costa Rica, and Hall jumped at the chance.

When I was [in Costa Rica]I was able to have the space to dig deeper and really think about what I wanted to do with my life and career, said Hall, who recently became a vegan and has made a commitment to a more meaningful life through conscious consumerism. When it feels right, I’ll do it.

Hall returned to LA in 2020 just as COVID was forcing statewide shutdowns, which left her alone in her apartment in LA working on her own brand. I was forced to focus only on my own thing, she said. I even started to photograph myself with the product; during COVID, you had to be resourceful. Her limited line of vintage clothing was selling online, but she felt trapped in Los Angeles and needed a change. San Clemente was just the elixir.

My ex-boyfriend used to surf in Trestles all the time, and we’ve always loved coming here, she said. I always felt a great atmosphere here and knew that one day I would end up in San Clemente.

