Goblincore: the fashion trend that embraces chaos, dirt and mud | Fashion

MMushrooms, toads, and moss may not be nature’s most famous creations, but thanks to goblincore, an aesthetic that flourishes online as well as in forests, the wetter, gnarier side of nature. enjoy a moment in the sun.

According to TikTok user @froggiecrocs, aka Parker, who has over 90,000 subscribers who listen to his goblincore content, he romanticizes the ugly and less popular parts of the natural world. His attributes include animal skulls and earthworms and his influences range from David Bowie in Labyrinth to the Twilight Saga. According to trends expert Sabrina Faramarzi, it’s all about chaos, dirt and mud.

The hashtag has over 498 million views on TikTok and is on the rise on Pinterest in the UK. On Reddit, the r / goblincore subreddits 19,000 members increased the number of subscribers by 395% year over year, with a recent poster hoping for a trade from their tiny mice and vole bones in vials for other goblincore items.

A goblin sweater. Photography: Etsy

Goblincore fashion and paraphernalia are selling well. On Etsy, there has been a 652% increase in searches for related items in the past month compared to the same time last year. Individual sellers attest to Divine Occult Shop there has been a dramatic increase in sales of elf ear cuffs; while goblincore is the most popular search term Mushroom Babes, which sells positive mushroom art for the body.