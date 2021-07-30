Connect with us

Tokyo Olympics Could Be ‘Turning Point’ for the Way Female Athletes Dress

TOKYO The Tokyo Olympics could go down in history as a Games in which female athletes slammed the door to competitions in skimpy outfits.

So far, German gymnasts, inspired by Norwegian beach handball players, have paved the way for these Games by ditching their traditional and much more revealing uniforms in favor of more modest, and some say more comfortable, performance equipment. .

And, according to experts, this resistance sorority is likely to grow at an Olympic Games unlike any other which takes place despite the Covid-19 pandemic and during which female athletes have not hesitated to use the biggest event. sportsman to the world to denounce racism and other social problems.

Members of the German women’s gymnastics team made waves when they opted for full suits at the Tokyo Games on Sunday instead of the bikini leotards that female gymnasts usually wear.Marijan Murat / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

These Games are a turning point for female athletes who take control of arbitrary uniform demands that have nothing to do with enhancing their participation but are a form of control over their bodies, Kendra Gage, Professor of Gender and Ethnicity Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, wrote in an email to NBC News.

The Tokyo Olympics are celebrated for having the most gender-equal games; However, these athletes are showing us that there are still significant gender issues that are not being addressed by a growing number.

Sarah Axelson from Women’s Sports Foundation in New York agreed.

It’s unfortunate that too often more attention is focused on the appearance of female athletes, relative to their power, courage and performance, said Axelson, the organization’s vice president of advocacy.

The outfits that female athletes wear, she said, should help athletes feel empowered to do their best, not overshadow their efforts and spark scrutiny.

There is another reason why the issue of objectification of female athletes took on new urgency at the Tokyo Olympics. This is the first Summer Games since former United States National Gymnastics Team doctor Larry Nassar was sent to life in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of female gymnasts, including some of the biggest stars in the sport such as Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and others.

And during Nassars’ conviction, many victims described how sports culture made it possible to objectify girls and young women.

There are a lot of people at USA Gymnastics who should never be allowed to work with children again, Raisman later said.

But what female athletes wear to compete in the Olympics has everything to do with how society views women in general, Gage said.

The issues we see with female uniforms date back to the very early days of women’s participation in sports, where society was more concerned that women would become unattractive and overly masculine if they played sports. The female uniforms were therefore hyper-feminine to compensate, she said.

Female archers take part in the London Olympics in 1908.PA Images / via Getty Images

Just before the London 2012 Olympics, for example, the Amateur International Boxing Association sparked international outrage by insisting that female boxers wear skirts instead of shorts, said David Wallechinsky, one of the founding members of the International Society of Olympic Historians.

The International Olympic Committee does not establish or apply uniform regulations. It depends on the international federations for each individual sport and many of them are still led by men, Helen Jefferson Lenskyj, professor at the University of Toronto and expert on the Olympic Games, told France 24.

Sports judged on aesthetics like figure skating have dress rules consistent with stereotypical judges’ views of what a skater should look like, “she said.” The regulation of women’s beach volleyball uniforms is based purely on heterosexual sex appeal. “

Example: the Norwegian beach handball team.

It was this group of brave female athletes who delivered the first blow against bikini bottoms earlier this month when they showed up to their Euro 2021 sports tournament in Bulgaria in elastic thigh-high shorts.

While the uniform for male beach handball competitors is shorts and a top, women are required to wear bikini tops and bottoms with a cut close to the belly and cut at an upward angle. of the leg and a maximum side width of 4 inches, depending on Regulations of the International Handball Federation.

“It’s not [appropriate clothing for] activity when they play in the sand, “said Norwegian Handball Federation President Kre Geir Lio.

The team were fined 1,500 euros (approximately $ 1,700) for inappropriate clothing and Pink, the singer, offered to pay the fine.

The European handball federation SHOULD RECEIVE A FINE FOR SEXISM, Pink tweeted. Yours, ladies.

Then, at the Games, four members of the German Women’s Gymnastics Team, Sarah Voss, Pauline Schaefer-Betz, Elisabeth Seitz and Kim Bui, showed up for the qualifying round in full suits instead of the bikini leotards usually worn by female gymnasts.

When they unveiled the outfits earlier in April at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Switzerland, the German Gymnastics Federation said the Unitards sent a message against sexualization in gymnastics.

Voss said they also hit hard for comfort.

To do lunges and jumps sometimes leotards don’t cover everything, sometimes they slip and that’s why we invented a new form of leotard to make everyone feel safe around competing and training. , she told the BBC.

“Some girls give up on this beautiful sport (because they have to wear leotards), which is why it is a great option for everyone to stay in the sport they love and not think of anything else to do. about his body just to his performance. “

The Germans did not qualify for the final, but in the eyes of their competitors, they deserved a gold medal for common sense.

I think it’s really cool that they have the courage to stand on such a big arena and show girls all over the world that you can wear whatever you want, Norwegian gymnast Julie Erichsen said. I congratulate them on that.

Not all gymnasts object to bikini style outfits.

Biles, who shocked the Olympics this week by choosing not to defend her all-around gold after retiring from the team gymnastics final, said she prefers them because they stretch her leg and make it look bigger. She is 4 feet and 8 inches tall.

But I support their decision to wear whatever they want and whatever makes them feel comfortable, she told The Associated Press. So if anyone wants to wear a unitard or a leotard, it’s up to you.

And that’s the point, the experts said.

Choosing the right athletic clothing is influenced by many factors, including performance considerations, medical and safety concerns, differences in body type, Axelson said.

There are also cultural differences that come into play, athletes from culturally conservative countries are reluctant to compete in revealing outfits.

We believe athletes should be given maximum flexibility in the choice of fabrics and styles of uniforms, said Axelson.

