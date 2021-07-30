Fashion
Tokyo Olympics Could Be ‘Turning Point’ for the Way Female Athletes Dress
TOKYO The Tokyo Olympics could go down in history as a Games in which female athletes slammed the door to competitions in skimpy outfits.
So far, German gymnasts, inspired by Norwegian beach handball players, have paved the way for these Games by ditching their traditional and much more revealing uniforms in favor of more modest, and some say more comfortable, performance equipment. .
And, according to experts, this resistance sorority is likely to grow at an Olympic Games unlike any other which takes place despite the Covid-19 pandemic and during which female athletes have not hesitated to use the biggest event. sportsman to the world to denounce racism and other social problems.
These Games are a turning point for female athletes who take control of arbitrary uniform demands that have nothing to do with enhancing their participation but are a form of control over their bodies, Kendra Gage, Professor of Gender and Ethnicity Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, wrote in an email to NBC News.
The Tokyo Olympics are celebrated for having the most gender-equal games; However, these athletes are showing us that there are still significant gender issues that are not being addressed by a growing number.
Sarah Axelson from Women’s Sports Foundation in New York agreed.
It’s unfortunate that too often more attention is focused on the appearance of female athletes, relative to their power, courage and performance, said Axelson, the organization’s vice president of advocacy.
The outfits that female athletes wear, she said, should help athletes feel empowered to do their best, not overshadow their efforts and spark scrutiny.
There is another reason why the issue of objectification of female athletes took on new urgency at the Tokyo Olympics. This is the first Summer Games since former United States National Gymnastics Team doctor Larry Nassar was sent to life in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of female gymnasts, including some of the biggest stars in the sport such as Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and others.
And during Nassars’ conviction, many victims described how sports culture made it possible to objectify girls and young women.
There are a lot of people at USA Gymnastics who should never be allowed to work with children again, Raisman later said.
But what female athletes wear to compete in the Olympics has everything to do with how society views women in general, Gage said.
The issues we see with female uniforms date back to the very early days of women’s participation in sports, where society was more concerned that women would become unattractive and overly masculine if they played sports. The female uniforms were therefore hyper-feminine to compensate, she said.
Just before the London 2012 Olympics, for example, the Amateur International Boxing Association sparked international outrage by insisting that female boxers wear skirts instead of shorts, said David Wallechinsky, one of the founding members of the International Society of Olympic Historians.
The International Olympic Committee does not establish or apply uniform regulations. It depends on the international federations for each individual sport and many of them are still led by men, Helen Jefferson Lenskyj, professor at the University of Toronto and expert on the Olympic Games, told France 24.
Sports judged on aesthetics like figure skating have dress rules consistent with stereotypical judges’ views of what a skater should look like, “she said.” The regulation of women’s beach volleyball uniforms is based purely on heterosexual sex appeal. “
Example: the Norwegian beach handball team.
It was this group of brave female athletes who delivered the first blow against bikini bottoms earlier this month when they showed up to their Euro 2021 sports tournament in Bulgaria in elastic thigh-high shorts.
