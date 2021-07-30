Preppy style is back in men’s fashion – Sourcing Journal





Men’s polo shirts returned to the scene during the pandemic as a professional yet comfortable alternative to t-shirts for remote workers. Related Articles The high base accounted for 12% of male sales for Spring / Summer ’20, up from 10% in 2019, according to retail analytics firm Edited. Pastels and neutrals saw the most buzz, followed by knit versions in the fall. And the appetite for polo shirts continues to grow. New arrivals of men’s polo shirts in the second quarter of 2021 are up 31% year-over-year, Edited reported. Neutrals continue to dominate, but retailers are seeing an increase in styles with athleisure and ’70s-inspired design details. The pandemic push for polo shirts, however, was just the start of a new preppy fashion cycle in men’s clothing. “Consumers have expressed increasing interest in this story over the past year on both Google and Pinterest,” Edited said in a new Return of Readiness report. While preppy fashion is one of a constantly rotating group of evergreen trends, a traditional back to school on the horizon and a confluence of pop culture influences are fueling its comeback in 2021. HBO Max’s Gen Z reboot of the millennial teenage series “Gossip Girl” has already inspired the Alice & Olivia and Monse collections. The latter even unveiled 22 looks inspired by the series and the uniforms of the Constance Billard School, the fictional institution on the Upper East Side where much of the series’ soap drama takes place. Although he tested the nerves of Adidas lawyers for his use of stripes, Thom Browne, the American designer known for creating modern uniforms, enjoyed a red carpet boom during the last year, dressing everyone from actors in “Schitt’s Creek” to Queen Latifa for the BET Awards. The designer also recently launched children’s clothing. Meanwhile, paparazzi footage of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver filming “House of Gucci” reveal ’80s costumes based on preppy basics like trench coats, silk scarves and sleeveless sweaters. The film, set to debut in November, Gucci’s centenary year, is set to inspire a torrent of fall trends and montages. “This fall, the focus is on a combination of athletic-inspired and preppy-inspired trends,” said Edited. Primary color palettes and color blocking will be essential in achieving the college look. Isabel Marant’s colorful Fall / Winter 21-22 rugby tops and the combination of checkered blazers and loose sweatpants sum up the athleisure vibe. Rhude added traditional college letters to letterman jackets and crewneck sweaters. Cardigans, a preppy staple that provided comfort during the pandemic, continue to maintain momentum. Etro belted green plaid cardigans for fall, while Kolor deconstructed classic cable knits into hybrid cardigans, V-neck sweaters and blazers. The resort runways also featured strong prep influences, indicating that the preppy trend could continue through Spring / Summer 2022. Dior launched double-breasted blazers with matching shorts. Moschino showcased traditional cable knits in pop colors, bombers and sporty coordinates. “Neutral hues and pastels are a safe but classic take on the aesthetic, while bright colors are more appealing to the summer season,” said Edited. “Transition from polo shirts and outerwear styles in early spring to camping shorts and lightweight fabrics later in the season. “ While tennis skirts are all the rage in the women’s category this summer, the court inspires total looks in men’s clothing. Casablanca channeled the retro vibes of tennis into a Spring / Summer 2022 collection that included crumpled white pants and pastel tracksuits. “Golf and tennis will naturally continue to play a crucial role in preppy designs,” said Edited. “Sell the classic college pieces with athletic sneakers, graphics and athletic shorts next season. “

