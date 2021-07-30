Tjori: Simplifying the idea of ​​sustainable and ecological fashion

The pandemic has brought about several changes in lifestyle choices for millions of people. The customer awareness debate has gained momentum over time, drawing people to the idea of ​​sustainable fashion. Tjori is one of those brands which has taken its first steps towards a few initiatives to become sustainable.

Founder Mansi Gupta talks about the emerging trend and how the brand is following the same trend.

1. Do you think the pandemic has re-emphasized the importance of sustainable fashion?

The conversation around sustainability has always been the key topic long before the crisis. After the pandemic it made its way into the life of the ordinary consumer and we, at Tjori not only recognize but respond to this change as a whole. This pandemic and economic crisis have both caused major changes in consumer behavior, posing uncertainties for buyers and retailers. It shocks the global fashion industry as brands adjust to lower customer spending, reduced orders, or increased cancellations. The fashion sense is slowly changing as you see more and more brands moving towards ethical and sustainable practices as a fundamental way of operating, keeping the environment and people first.

This time can be tough, but we always think it’s full of opportunity if businesses are welcoming. As a designer brand, it’s really important to stop and look at what we’re doing and understand what it means to be truly sustainable. We are continually working to strengthen the brand to meet the growing demand for sustainable fashion and a more environmentally and socially responsible industry.

2. How did Tjori stay one step ahead in creating environmentally friendly collections?

You see, in this day and age, you can’t just ignore the impact of fashion on the environment. Tjori has taken his first steps towards some initiatives to become sustainable.

Simple and effortless is all you need. Without forgetting your fashionable soul in this spring-summer. Our most comfortable soles to date, these hemp flat shoes will be your essential pieces of comfort for both outdoors and indoors. The introduction of hemp fabric is one of the initiatives we have taken and are slowly transforming other fabrics as well into sustainable or reusable fabrics.

We believe in really improving over time and fostering maximum transparency for our consumers. We want to simplify the idea of ​​sustainability and respect for the environment by taking a holistic approach and providing a fashionable environment while remaining true to the three Rs of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

Tjori: weaving a better future and trying to rebuild a sustainable fashion industry

3. What types of fabrics / embellishments are used in the Tjori collections to keep sustainability in mind?

Sustainability is a non-negotiable element for Tjori and allows us to accept that this is going to be a new way of doing business. Consumers have changed dramatically and more than 60% have made environmentally friendly and sustainable purchases since the start of the pandemic. Being a sustainable manufacturer with sustainable products is always a strategic advantage for us. So the whole question is how to rebuild better.

Mul Mul is the next new fabric and not just the fabric but the associated collection is our Yoga Wear which is distinguished from man-made materials and synthetics.

We demonstrate effective consumer engagement in sustainability by ensuring transparency and clear knowledge of the supply chain as well as an added flavor of storytelling that helps the consumer feel a part of the entire process and travel.

4. Do you think the popularity of fast fashion will decline as Indians realize the importance of sustainable clothing?

Indian preferences have changed considerably over the past year. With an increased awareness of the sustainability of their clothing choices and, yes, increased expectations regarding the social and environmental responsibility of fashion brands, the industry will see huge amounts of innovation in the years to come.

If you see, 50% of fast fashion retailers reported a decrease in customer purchases, 88% of consumers expecting brands to address environmental issues. Consumers spend less money but consciously with changing trends and demands for sustainability and quality. It could transform the industry as a whole, she added.

At Tjori, we were weaving a better future and trying to rebuild a sustainable fashion industry. We can always find ways to come together to be smarter and more sustainable in the way we design and manufacture products.

5. What are your short and long term goals when it comes to building a sustainable fashion brand?

Tjori is a brand focused on the goodness of nature and handmade products. Inspired by history, fascinated by the beauty of nature and handcrafted products made with love, we believe in creating good for all. The current focus remains on customers, delivering an innovative experience that continually evolves by creating a more sustainable and customer-centric approach.

Tjori aims to become a destination embracing sustainable transformation. Consumers can not only buy sustainable labels, but also learn about all aspects of holistic sustainability and natural well-being. The strategy also includes reducing carbon, using sustainable materials, promoting ethical practices and circular economy models, i.e. products are designed from the start to be recovered and materials reused.

We believe that as a fashion brand, we have the power to create an eco-friendly, beautiful and impactful business. At the same time, we bear the responsibility that helps rebuild healthier, stronger and more artistic communities.

The sale is personalized led by research, authenticity, inspiration and convenience at Tjori

6. As a sustainable brand, what are your main differentiators?

At Tjori, selling is personalized, guided by research, authenticity, inspiration and convenience. Our goal is to provide consumers with unique new handmade designs and present them to them in an easy-to-adapt format. Providing the right products, style and a joyful experience is important to us to keep them coming back for more. Since our inception in 2013, the response to our offerings by buyers has been encouraging, including our business model which has a distinct space in the market. This is what sets us apart for turning interest into a purchase that consumers can seamlessly integrate into their wardrobes. Woven cotton begumpuri saris, SAAR collection, Ruhi-white mulmul cotton clothing, Kolhapur ke kinare shoe collection, Ghoomar-hand block lambani ethnic clothing, Poppy Petals children’s summer clothing collection clothing, winter collection and inclusive finds, are a few curations that have been greatly appreciated by buyers on Tjori.

7. The fashion industry is transforming as you mentioned above. A huge makeover is expected. What changes do you expect in the future?

Based on the data: It’s going to be data driven. By leveraging data on consumer trends, brands can gain better insight.

It’s going to be data driven. By leveraging data on consumer trends, brands can gain better insight. Sustainable: Brands are moving towards more sustainable fabrics and innovations.

Brands are moving towards more sustainable fabrics and innovations. Digital: The change is about the immersive digital shopping experience. On top of that, the future of fashion is happening online.

The change is about the immersive digital shopping experience. On top of that, the future of fashion is happening online. Simplified: Simplifying fashion also saves money and the environment. Less is more will be the trend!

Simplifying fashion also saves money and the environment. Less is more will be the trend! Opportunistic investment: Demand-driven business models offering more flexibility

8. Take-out meals or learnings that you would like to share?

Pandemic or no pandemic, sustainability must be a way of life without excuse. We could incorporate little habits that will help us be more sustainable every day. The global pandemic has demonstrated how fragile we are as human beings and how much our future health and happiness actually depends on a healthy environment that brings the world together. I would encourage the world at large to take a step back and reset our priorities, become more empathetic and realize that we are preserving this moment. We should all aim to make small changes and encourage more environmentally friendly living.

Remember, any transparent business model that successfully integrates sustainability into their business strategies will leave a lasting legacy in addition to an advantage over other traditional business models.