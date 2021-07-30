Princess Eugenie proudly wears a nursing dress for a new look, and we love her for it





















Princess Eugenie wore a cute ruffled dress from Hill House Home for an Instagram Q&A with the Anti Slavery Collective.

Princess Eugenie made another Instagram appearance Thursday night, participating in a rare question-and-answer session with followers of his charity, The Anti Slavery Collective. The royal looked more elegant than ever in a ruffled linen dress from Hill House Home, designed for pregnant women and nursing mothers. She also layered a simple white tank top underneath. FOLLOWING: Princess Eugenie reveals what inspired her to start her own charity The brand states: “This product is designed to be suitable for pregnancy and breastfeeding. The elasticated smock stretches with your growing bump. For postpartum breastfeeding access, simply pull the elastic neckline. “ Loading the player … WATCH: Eugenie took part in a rare Q&A on Instagram And with its flattering ruffle shoulders, square neckline and loose cotton skirt, it’s easy to see why the princess would fall in love with it – especially with its cute ‘mermaid’ seashell pattern. MORE: Royal Makeup Artist Hannah Martin Has Top Beauty Tips For New Moms Like Princess Eugenie The royal mom l also owns the tartan dress and clearly loves the chic design! There are a number of models still available to buy online for £ 89 / $ 125. Smocked nap dress, £ 89 / $ 125, Hill house BUY NOW Eugenie and her best friend Julia De Boinville answered questions from their followers in a series of videos on Instagram Stories, with the royal opening up about what it’s like to run the association with her closest friend. MORE: Princess Eugenie’s Chic Color Palette at Frogmore Cottage Revealed “The best thing about starting a charity with your best friend is that we can be a real balance to each other,” she said. “So sometimes if one is up, the other can be down, and we can really help each other in difficult situations. Eugenie and Julia lead together The Anti Slavery Collective “I think it’s also always about surrounding yourself with people who validate what you believe in. Jules and I really believe in what we’re doing to end modern slavery, and we’re fighting for something. rather painful thing. “We do it together, and we encourage each other and we make each other laugh, and we carry on through the times that are really bad. And so I think it’s pretty amazing to have a criminal partner to do that with,” he said. she added. . The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. GOOD MORNING! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

