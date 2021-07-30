Dress code policing of women’s bodies is nothing new in sport, writes our columnist.





In the end, the long-sleeved, long-legged unit did not reach the gymnastics team final at the Olympics. German women who wore it fight sexualization of their sport were eliminated in the qualifying rounds. The earlier shock over Norwegian beach handball players who were fined for daring to say they felt better in tiny spandex shorts rather than smaller bikini bottoms has not been seen again as handball is only a youth Olympic sport, and none of the beach volleyball players similar protest. Yet in many ways these Olympic Games were shaped as much by what is not there as by what is. Like questions about the now legal marijuana ban in many states spurred by the absence of sprinter ShaCarri Richardson, or what makes a woman, raised by the decision of middle distance champion Caster Semenya not to compete rather than forcibly lowering natural testosterone levels, the clothing controversies have sparked a re-examination of the status quo. They shed light on issues of sexism, objectification of the female body, and who decides what type of dress is considered appropriate when it comes to athletic performance.

Since there have been women in competitive sports, it often seems that there have been attempts to control what they wear. This is particularly clear in tennis. In 1919, Suzanne Lenglen shocked Wimbledon by wearing a mid-calf skirt without petticoat or corset; she was called indecent. It happened again 30 years later, when American player Gertrude Moran wore a tennis dress that fell to her mid-thigh and again Wimbledon powers that were declared she had brought vulgarity and sin into tennis. At this point, an alien landing on Earth could be forgiven for being confused about the so-called skirts worn by women in tennis, field hockey, squash and lacrosse, as they look more like the vestige of a skirt than an actual garment. Likewise, it would make no sense that men and women wear such different amounts of clothing, for example, in track and field, whereas in sports like rowing, basketball and softball they almost wear the same thing. The answer, when sought, is usually the culture of the sport. Culture, in this sense, being synonymous with history and heritage; with what got athletes to get involved in their sports in the first place; and with the symbols of what connects today’s extraordinary players to those who came before them.

Culture may be used as a reason and an excuse, but it doesn’t fit, said Cassidy Krug, a member of the 2012 Olympic diving team.

