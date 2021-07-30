15 best plus size sun dresses to wear for summer starting under $ 50

Want more summer fashion, buyer-approved purchases and the hottest trends? Register now for Yahoo Lifestyles Canadas newsletter!

It’s been the summer heatwave, and if your wardrobe needs a little refresh after months of wearing the same styles over and over, we’ve got you covered. We love to turn to a cool sundress this time of year, especially since the style is an effortless choice once the temperature starts to climb.

A sundress is a must-have during the warmer months because it offers an easy-wearing formula that keeps you feeling (and looking) cool. Depending on your budget, you can find eye-catching design at any price point, which is why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks to get you through the last days of summer.

Scroll down to find our top plus size choices, starting at just $ 27.

Plus size dresses under $ 50

H & M + chiffon dress. Image via H&M.

This mini dress lets you play with texture this season, as it features an airy chiffon outer layer over simple jersey briefs. Pair it with combat boots for an edgy feel or dainty sandals for a more romantic vibe.

TO BUY : H&M, $ 30

Women + Belted dress. Image via Joe Fresh.

Get ready for the sunny days to come in this simple sheath dress with a collared neckline. An adjustable self-tie belt elevates the look and highlights your natural waistline.

TO BUY : Fresh Joe, $ 34

Plus size sleeveless A-line dress with gingham straps. Image via Old Navy.

This cute gingham dress is ready for everything this summer, from days at the beach to picnics in the park. Adjustable shoulder straps let you find your perfect fit while a relaxed A-line silhouette keeps things airy.

TO BUY : Old Navy, $ 37 (originally $ 53)

Plus Slit dress with puff sleeves and gathered bodice in floral print. Image via SHEIN.

With a thigh-high slit, square neckline and puffed sleeves, it’s no more on-trend than this floral midi dress. A smocked bodice adds the finishing touch to this eye-catching dress.

TO BUY : SHEIN, $ 27

Romwe off-the-shoulder plus size dress for women. Image via Amazon.

This off-the-shoulder dress wowed Amazon shoppers, racking up over 1,600 5-star reviews. Available in a rainbow of colors, it features cutout details and a scalloped hem.

TO BUY : Amazon, $ 45

Plus size dresses under $ 100

Cross hatch pinafore midi dress. Image via Torrid.

This sunny yellow dress makes the case for bold colors this season. It’s made from a textured stretch rayon fabric and even has pockets for ultimate everyday portability.

TO BUY : Torrid, $ 70 (US $ 56)

Dex Plus striped wrap dress. Image via Nordstrom.

Crafted from a breathable linen blend fabric, this striped dress is your perfect new outfit for the hottest summer days. It features a wrap-around front detail and a subdued palette of neutral stripes for added style points.

TO BUY : Hudson Bay, $ 79

Vero Moda Curve long dress in organic cotton. Image via ASOS.

Timeless black is an easy choice no matter the time of year. This chic midi dress is a first choice for any occasion and is made from organic cotton for extra comfort.

TO BUY : Asos, $ 86

Plus size ombré satin strappy midi dress. Image via Nasty Gal.

Inspired by the colors of a sunset, this satin midi dress features a strappy back and relaxed fit. Throw it away for your next night out and enjoy all the compliments that are sure to fall.

TO BUY : Nasty Gal, $ 59 (originally $ 132)

BP. Short-sleeved plaid mini dress. Image via Nordstrom.

Colorful checks add to the appeal of this alluring mini dress with a square neckline and adjustable puff sleeves.

TO BUY : Nordstrom, $ 59

Plus size dresses from $ 100

White midi dress with French countryside floral print. Image via Lulus.

When the time comes for your next garden party or date night, consider this feminine and flowery dress. Its high-low hem and wrap-around details make it the perfect choice for celebrating a special event.

TO BUY : Past, $ 122 (US $ 98)

Floral print dress. Image via Mango.

If bohemian-chic is more your speed, you’ll want to add this maxi dress with mixed floral designs to your cart ASAP. Layered layers in gorgeous floral blooms bring an effortless feel to your wardrobe.

TO BUY : Mango, $ 180

Kendra crepe dress. Image via Universal Standard.

Don’t be fooled by the simple silhouette of this t-shirt dress, it’s made with a luxurious drape fabric that flatters your curves. In addition, it is available in sizes 00 to 40 and has been designed for a wide variety of bodies.

TO BUY : Universal standard, $ 214

Maeve ruffled mini dress. Image via Anthropologie.

This top notch tunic dress can be worn in a number of different ways, making it a versatile style for the summer. Wear it alone, over leggings or jeans, or with the open buttons layered.

TO BUY : Anthropology, $ 184 (US $ 148)

Linen dress Andie Es. Image via the Reformation.

Change things up this season and opt for a little white dress instead of the usual black, like this delicate linen choice from Reformation. It features spaghetti straps and a ruffled sweetheart neckline so you can live out your inner Bridgerton fantasy.

TO BUY : Reform, $ 335

