Continue to protest against fashion policies | Star of Sault

Telling women (and men) what they can and cannot wear must stop. It must stop in our classrooms, it must stop in our workplaces, and as it must stop with our athletes.
I remember my daughter avoiding wearing a nice long summer dress to school, fearing that she would be criticized for breaking the dress code because the dress had spaghetti straps on it. As long as the clothes cover the folds and cracks in the breasts and buttocks, people should be able to wear whatever they want. Girls and women should never be ashamed of their clothes. Instead, men need to learn to respect boundaries and control their hormones.
You can’t tell girls not to wear tank tops, but let boys wear them. You can’t tell girls to wear skirts when boys are wearing shorts and pants. Likewise, boys should not be forced to wear pants during heat waves, they should be allowed to wear shorts. Girls and boys should have the same rules applied, as learning outcomes are not affected by clothing.
At the workplace, I was once told that I didn’t look like an accountant, and I was told to be more modest in my dress. I replaced my professional pencil skirt with pants, but that still didn’t seem to stop the person who told me to change my outfit from staring at me lustfully. On the other hand, women in some bar restaurants should not be required to wear light, tight clothing either.
It’s confusing for women, because (usually) men in power tell us what to wear. Sometimes we are told to wear more, and other times we are told to wear less. Think about all the pop stars that male-run record labels say they need to lose weight and wear sexier clothes.
I trained as a gymnast growing up and had to wear a bodysuit to train. As each of the girls reached puberty, these combinations seemed less and less practical. Now at all levels of sport we see women saying enough is enough. The Norwegian beach handball team and the German gymnastics team protested against the objectification of their sports; by choosing to wear more modest clothes. The Norwegians were fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms.
Men can wear shorts for beach volleyball. For gymnastics, men wear full leotards or shorts with tank tops for competition. There is no reason that the same cannot apply to women. The athletes themselves should be the ones to decide what they are comfortable wearing, as long as there is no unfair improvement in performance. Men and women in power must stop the sexualization of sport and start reviewing new regulations for sports uniforms that are as inclusive as possible.
Moreover, from turbans to hijabs and afros, cultural boundaries must also be respected. Banning swim caps designed for dark hair sounds absolutely racist. It doesn’t matter if they don’t follow the natural shape of the head because the cups cover the braids or the dreads? It wouldn’t be an aerodynamic advantage, so let the athletes wear whatever they want.
This month we saw the black-haired swim cap banned by swimming authorities, beach volleyball and gymnastics outfits for women protested, and boys wearing skirts at school as they didn were not allowed to wear shorts during a heatwave. If the balls had been held this year, there would have been complaints about the dress code as well. I hope the protests continue, as it is time for these archaic policies to be challenged and rewritten.
The NadineRobinsons column is broadcast most Saturdays. You can reach her at [email protected] or on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @theinkran.
