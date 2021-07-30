Continue to protest against fashion policies | Star of Sault

Telling women (and men) what they can and cannot wear must stop. It must stop in our classrooms, it must stop in our workplaces, and as it must stop with our athletes.

Content of the article

I remember my daughter avoiding wearing a nice long summer dress to school, fearing that she would be criticized for breaking the dress code because the dress had spaghetti straps on it. As long as the clothes cover the folds and cracks in the breasts and buttocks, people should be able to wear whatever they want. Girls and women should never be ashamed of their clothes. Instead, men need to learn to respect boundaries and control their hormones.

You can’t tell girls not to wear tank tops, but let boys wear them. You can’t tell girls to wear skirts when boys are wearing shorts and pants. Likewise, boys should not be forced to wear pants during heat waves, they should be allowed to wear shorts. Girls and boys should have the same rules applied, as learning outcomes are not affected by clothing.

At the workplace, I was once told that I didn’t look like an accountant, and I was told to be more modest in my dress. I replaced my professional pencil skirt with pants, but that still didn’t seem to stop the person who told me to change my outfit from staring at me lustfully. On the other hand, women in some bar restaurants should not be required to wear light, tight clothing either.

It’s confusing for women, because (usually) men in power tell us what to wear. Sometimes we are told to wear more, and other times we are told to wear less. Think about all the pop stars that male-run record labels say they need to lose weight and wear sexier clothes.